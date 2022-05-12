Romelu Lukaku has started to find his feet towards the end of the season at Chelsea, netting three goals in his last two games as the Blues attack has looked more fluid in recent weeks.

Back-to-back impressive performances against Wolves and Leeds United has seen the Belgian in with a real shout of being named in the starting line-up as Thomas Tuchel's men face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

It was just a few weeks ago that reports surrounding Lukaku's future were coming out in their numbers, with several journalists stating that AC Milan could offer him an escape from his nightmare Chelsea return.

However, two starts has seen the forward play with confidence as he looks fit and has been firing for Tuchel's men as Kai Havertz took his role on the bench, looking on.

If you asked any Chelsea fan last week who they'd start in the cup final, Havertz would have been the first name on their teamsheet - however, arguably now it is Lukaku.

Against Wolves the Belgian soaked up the applause from Chelsea fans as he netted twice, first winning a penalty in brilliant fashion before having the confidence to dispatch into the bottom corner before firing a weak-footed shot past Jose Sa and into the bottom corner.

The match against ten-man Leeds came next, with Lukaku taking up a different role and showing he can be a success at Chelsea.

The forward was dropping deep, holding the ball up and getting involved as Chelsea launched counter-attacks before Dan James was sent off.

Lukaku was constantly taking the attention of the Leeds defenders, freeing up Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, both of whom scored.

It was a complete striking performance, one that rolled back the years to Diego Costa and Didier Drogba for Chelsea - topped off with an excellent goal as the forward had the confidence to not put his head down when it appeared the chance had gone, instead waiting for the opening to fire in the third of the match.

His celebration, running off smiling with Hakim Ziyech and his Chelsea teammates before patting the badge and thanking the travelling fans, was one of a man who is determined to turn his career around at his boyhood club.

An FA Cup final will be the perfect opportunity to do just that. Havertz's goalscoring form dried up in recent weeks, with the German missing a handful of opportunities against Manchester United and Everton.

This saw Lukaku handed the opportunity, taken with style as he has given Tuchel a much-needed headache ahead of the trip to Wembley.

The form of the Belgian is not the only reason that he should start, however.

Lukaku showed that he can do it against Liverpool this season when given the chance. The forward was in good form in the early stages of the season at Anfield, leading the line with Chelsea down to ten men and holding his own against Virgil Van Dijk.

He missed the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge after that controversial interview, a match which was crying out for a goalscorer as Chelsea had a handful of chances.

Then, at Wembley, in the Carabao Cup final, Lukaku featured from the bench and should already have a cup-winning goal to his name but for the finest of margins.

The forward brought pace and power from the bench, rolling the Liverpool defence after running in behind and cutting onto his left foot to give Tuchel his first domestic trophy in England... but no, offside.

Replays showed a controversial call as the lines were drawn and VAR sent the match to penalties, a shoot-out where Lukaku converted but Chelsea ultimately fell.

The Belgian has a point to prove. In his cameo at Wembley he thought he had given Chelsea another title but it was not to be.

Fabinho will miss the clash for Liverpool, meaning they will lack the midfielder's presence and height, something Lukaku can take advantage of, dropping deep and attacking long balls against Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita or Thiago in midfield.

The Brazilian midfielder will have proven to be a tough opponent, physical and brave against the Belgian when needing to help out his defence. Without this, Lukaku could bully his opponents as we have seen him do so often in the past.

Now is his chance to prove himself, to walk in the shoes of his hero Drogba and to win Chelsea the FA Cup against their rivals, who the Blues have been unlucky not to come out on top of this season as of yet.

Step up, Romelu Lukaku. This is the chance to turn your fortunes around and write your name in Chelsea history. This is your chance to build on your recent form and take it into next season.

