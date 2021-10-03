Comment: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Starting to Come Into His Own Under Thomas Tuchel

After a difficult last couple of years at Chelsea, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has begun to come into his own under Thomas Tuchel, following his performance against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge in a fixture that saw Loftus-Cheek start and play 83 minutes, before being substituted by Ross Barkley.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, the Blues took home the three points and rose to the top of the table.

SIPA USA

Loftus-Cheek's selection was an interesting one, with manager Thomas Tuchel opting to play the 25-year-old ahead of the likes of Kai Havertz or Hakim Ziyech for example.

But the choice proved to be a good one, with Loftus-Cheek getting the assist for Chelsea's first goal, after he flicked on Ben Chilwell's corner to the back post where it was converted by Trevoh Chalobah in the ninth minute.

In the 23rd minute, Loftus-Cheek had a chance of his own to make it 2-0 to Chelsea with a volley from just outside the box, but the 25-year-old narrowly missed the target.

With a performance that was rated the third-highest of any of the Chelsea players on the day, behind Timo Werner and Trevoh Chalobah, the Chelsea midfielder put on a good performance, making an impression on the manager.

SIPA USA

Tuchel had previously heaped praise on Loftus-Cheek following his involvement in his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City a week before the Southampton clash.

"I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on.

"He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes.

"He could not be involved without deserving it."

Having fallen out of favour in recent years at Chelsea, only making nine appearances in the 2019/20 season, Loftus-Cheek spent the entirety of the 2020/21 season away at Fulham on loan, where he made 32 appearances.

SIPA USA

Despite Fulham's relegation, Loftus-Cheek played well enough at Craven Cottage to earn himself a place back at Chelsea, and he has made five appearances already this season, putting him in good stead to feature heavily this year.

Following his performance against the Saints on Saturday afternoon, Loftus-Cheek didn't just receive praise from his manager.

As quoted the Sun, former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright was also full of compliments for the Blues midfielder.

"The display today was magnificent. People say about Ruben Loftus-Cheek about his energy and it looked like he was playing in himself.

"But today, in his own box, in midfield, everything. One of the things he’s going to have to do to stay in this Chelsea team, especially as someone who played in a pivot as a [midfield] two, is score more goals.

SIPA USA

"The power, the skill, he’s got everything. People say he hasn’t got the energy, look at him now, this is scary.

"Looking at a Loftus-Cheek who looks to me like he’s got the fire in his belly back. He’s dangerous."

Chelsea's upcoming games include Brentford, Malmö and Norwich City, before another encounter with Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

It would be surprising if Loftus-Cheek didn't pick up more and more game time in the weeks to come given his performances so far this season.

