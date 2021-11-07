Comment: Perspective Needed at Chelsea Following Frustrating Burnley Stalemate

25 shots and yet Chelsea couldn't claim all three points against Burnley on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chances came often, but goals didn't come often, just the once in fact. Kai Havertz put Chelsea, finally, ahead in the 33rd minute with a header from Reece James' cross.

It looked to be straightforward from then on. It was a question of when, not if, Chelsea's second goal of the afternoon would come. But to everyone's surprise and disappointment, besides Burnley's, it didn't.

Instead it was Burnley who stayed in the game, through the heroics of Nick Pope as well as the Blues' lack of ruthlessness in front of goal to kill the game.

Matej Vydra silenced and stunned Chelsea. 11 minutes from time he found the net to level the scores which proved enough to claim a point on their travels to the capital.

Frustration.

Chelsea did everything right other than score more than one goal. Thomas Tuchel's side only had themselves to blame. It was just one of them days. Liverpool have already had it this term, as have Manchester City - it was Chelsea's turn.

"We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance," reflected Tuchel. "So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky."

The mood in the camp was full of disappointment that they couldn't win the game when they should have. But they took all of the positives, and they should do.

Why?

Chelsea have exceeded expectation this season already. After 11 games, they are top of the league on 26 points, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, losing just once which was to Pep Guardiola's side. That's a strong start.

Tuchel's side have already managed to win games they probably shouldn't have - Brentford being the prime example, Tuchel acknowledged that.

They have already played many big games this season, including against Liverpool and City, which should put their position into even more perspective.

To be leading the pack, not that it matters at this stage, is a reflection of Chelsea's form.

Romelu Lukaku was missed against Burnley. That was evident. Chelsea have injuries to several key players - Timo Werner (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Marcos Alonso were all missing.

Tuchel still doesn't have a full strength squad. Games are coming thick and fast, and it was a matter of time before Chelsea had 'one of those days'. It just came against Burnley.

The international break comes at a good time for the Blues, it allows them to reflect and recover before going again on November 20 against Leicester City.

It's going to be a big end of the month for Tuchel and co. Leicester away, Juventus at home, and then the visit of Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Come out unscathed of the three matches and the Burnley draw will be a distant memory for the European champions.

