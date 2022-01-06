Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Trust in Saul Rewarded as Midfield Pressure Relieved By Excellent Spaniard

Saul Niguez produced his best performance since joining Chelsea on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has found it difficult since his Deadline Day move to the capital from Atletico Madrid. A debut to forget for the Spaniard as his first taste of English football taught him the harsh realities and differences to sunny Spain.

As the weeks have passed Saul has had his critics, rightfully so. He hasn't been good enough, nowhere near good enough for Chelsea's standards. But he knows that.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Instead of sulking, he has got his head down and continued to work and fight to continue getting chances under Thomas Tuchel. The language barrier, a new culture, new teammates - Saul has had plenty of challenges to face.

The difficulty for him is that his move to Stamford Bridge is a season-long loan. The impact needs to be fairly instant. Saul knew that was unlikely to be the case when joining, admitting back in September that his best and top level was likely to be seen in November.

Tuchel has shown faith in the midfielder, who faces strong competition in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic currently. At one point, Saul had fallen below Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley in the pecking order. Things looked bleak, really bleak.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

But he has come into his own in recent games. Although he has been an unused substitute for the last three league matches, Tuchel has offered his trust in Saul for the League Cup games. He played the full 90 minutes against Brentford in the quarter finals and produced a much-improved display.

The on loan Atletico Madrid star was then given the chance to showcase himself for the first time in 2022 when he was handed a start against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi finals. They came out victorious following a comfortable 2-0 win in west London.

How did he do? He was magnificent. A performance he, Tuchel and Chelsea needed. New Year, new Saul? Let's hope so.

IMAGO / PA Images

A 73 minute performance saw Saul have a 87.3 per cent pass completion, making 70 touches, while winning 7/8 of his ground duels. He made three interceptions and seven tackles in a display which oozed confidence.

His confidence showed at full-time as he quickly took to social media to express his delight at the result, and no doubt his own personal contribution.

Tuchel has noticed a change in the Spanish international. He is freer and happier which has no doubt positively impacted his output.

"Yeah he is, he is," responded the Chelsea head coach to Saul settling in to life in England. "He is happier and freer in training, I see it every day. He played better when he came on against Wolverhampton, he already had a good impact so he is stepping up and stepping out.

"I was so happy when I saw him on the sideline for the second goal in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, he was totally committed and it was very impressive to see him like this.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"So, it is an important moment for him and I have the feeling he digested the experiences in the beginning where maybe he didn’t expect it like this. He is not the first player to struggle from the switch, what he does is good because he is open and fully focussed, totally committed to the team.

"So I am very happy with his performance. Today was a huge step for him."

Saul could've easily claimed the Man of the Match award but was pipped by Hakim Ziyech. That would have been the icing on the cake.

Chelsea have had their issues in midfield of late with injury and Covid-19 disruption. Saul wasn't fully trusted to be called upon before, but this could be the turning point. It's step by step for the Spaniard, but Wednesday was a 'huge step' in the right direction.

