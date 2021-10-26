Comment: Saul Niguez Has to Take His Chance Against Southampton if Handed Opportunity

Saul Niguez hasn't had the most impressive start to his Chelsea career, struggling on his debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League, leading to him not being given much of a chance since.

The Spaniard has seen his chances limited due to the impressive form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and it appears that even Ross Barkley has overtaken Saul in the pecking order.

Whilst he knows what he signed up for by joining the Champions of Europe, Saul would not have expected so little game time.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He would have been under no illusions and known that he'd be playing fourth choice behind Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante but will be disappointed at his lack of game time whilst Loftus-Cheek and Barkley have seen opportunites handed to them.

Yes, they have made good on their chances, playing as more attacking midfielders than Saul but now it is his time to impress as Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Could this be Saul's last chance to impress Thomas Tuchel and force his way into future first team plans?

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea know that a victory will see them into the quarter final stages of the Carabao Cup and could start to take the competition more seriously, not adopting as much of a rotation policy as Tuchel looks for his first domestic trophy since joining the club.

If Saul does not impress, he could be out of the team for the foreseeable future and be considering his options as the January transfer window comes around, potentially asking to return to Atletico Madrid from his uneventful loan spell.

Therefore, he must do all that he can to show that he can offer an alternative option in midfield to what Chelsea already have.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Conor Gallagher has impressed during his loan spell at Crystal Palace whilst Tuchel has recently admitted he still has 'love' for Billy Gilmour, despite a less than impressive loan spell with Norwich City so far.

With Chelsea having an option to buy Saul at the end of the season, those high up at the club may not see value in making a deal permanent next summer and instead give a chance to one of the youngsters, as has been done this season with Academy graduate Loftus-Cheek.

Furthermore, Chelsea have been linked with Declan Rice, Marcelo Brozovic and Aurelien Tchouameni, showing that they are planning for a future without Saul - a worrying sign for the Spaniard, who was surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking in the build-up to the match, Tuchel has demanded that Saul makes the most of his chance as he wants him to show his potential to force his way into the team.

When asked if the Carabao Cup clash is an opportunity for Saul to prove himself, Tuchel said: "It is in general. I have not decided yet if he plays or not, we will see but these are the moments, in the Carabao Cup, to give some players some minutes.

"Still, it needs to make sense and we need to be fair to the players in his position. Do we have his position available? That position where he can show his potential and then get better and better. Let’s see. It is not decided yet but in general, yes."

Could this be the last chance for Saul to revive his form and show that he is still the player that had so much promise for Atletico Madrid and Spain years ago?

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube