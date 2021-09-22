Comment: Saul Niguez is Out For Aston Villa Redemption to Kickstart Chelsea Career

Saul Niguez made his Chelsea debut in a rather underwhelming fashion just a few weeks ago in the Premier League as many of Chelsea's international players were not risked upon return from duty.

It has not been easy for Saul in his Chelsea career so far as his Deadline Day move was thrown into doubt in the last minute due to paperwork complications but the Blues had done everything to push through the move with an obligation to buy.

The midfielder will now get his second chance to impress Tuchel and the Chelsea faithful against the same opponents as his side face off against Aston Villa, who could field a weaker side, in the Carabao Cup on a stage that could see Saul shine under less pressure.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel gave his new man the vote of confidence despite substituting him on his debut as he said: "We don’t doubt his (Saúl's) quality or ability to adapt. It takes now maybe a bit of time to get it off his shoulders. The good thing is that he is at the age where he does not worry too much," said Tuchel.

"He is confident, and the good thing is that everybody in the dressing room and club knows him well. We have played against him, so we know his qualities.

"There are no doubts (over Saúl's ability). The best thing to react is what he did, he trains good and with intensity. This will prepare him for the next time he is on the pitch with us."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The manager then proceeded to hint that Saul would make his second Chelsea appearance in the Carabao Cup.

"Of course we want to give Saul some minutes," he said ahead of the clash. "First of all the guys want to have minutes, to show and impress and keep on pushing. We need some players to have these competitive minutes and to have a competitive team but use the opportunity to push some guys and to trust them also in the competitive cup match like tomorrow. Saul is one of them."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Wednesday's match will be the perfect opportunity for Saul, and several squad players, to prove their worth to their manager as they get their chance against Premier League opposition.

Fellow midfielders Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could also feature as the trio fight for the fourth choice spot in midfield behind Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

They will all be looking to impress but no more than Saul, whose future remains undecided as the Blues have an option to buy at the end of his loan spells. The competition could be healthy for the Spaniard, who is ready to take his opportunity after previously admitting that he will be at his 'top level' in two months time.

