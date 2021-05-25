Comment: Should Thomas Tuchel Gamble on Christian Pulisic vs Man City?

Looking back on the last 38 games, it’s clearly been a frustrating campaign for Christian Pulisic who's form and fitness has been marred by injuries throughout the year.

The 22-year-old winger who’s been reintroduced into the fray in recent weeks is yet to stamp his authority on games which have been crying out for the creative flair he possesses. His lacklustre performance in Sunday's defeat at Villa Park however could be the final straw for the American in his bid to start versus Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The winger who is renown for his excellent turn of pace and dribbling style was a shadow of his former self in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Dean Smith’s Aston Villa. The defeat marked the Blues’ third defeat in their last 4 games in all competitions as Thomas Tuchel will be keen to field his most inform personnel in Chelsea’s season defining Champions league final this weekend. Despite his 70th minute assist to Ben Chilwell, the young inside forward failed to adjust to the intensity of the game as he appeared to be having little to no success with the ball at feet.

Pulisic completed only one dribble out of the four attempted and had the third least amount of touches out of any outfield Chelsea player despite the Blues having 72% of the ball. This all bodes the question as to whether Tuchel should start him this weekend?

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

With the situation surrounding Kai Havertz’ fitness still relatively unknown, Pulisic will be competing with the likes of Hudson Odoi and Hakim Ziyech if the German isn’t to start. Against Guardiola’s Manchester City it is integral to have ball carriers who can use individual skill to beat the press before supplying a pass or driving into the space created.

In an interview with Rio Ferdinand last season, Tuchel stated: "It is important we don't suppress creativity, In your space when protected find your solution. I will never tell Marco Verratti what to do, he will find a solution that I could not find.”

With City relying heavily on their press to win the ball high up the field it could be worth rolling the dice and starting Pulisic from a tactical stand point. The American who has regularly been compared to Chelsea legend Eden Hazard can excel for Chelsea against a City team susceptible to being caught out. In both victories versus the newly crowned Champions this year, Tuchel used the pace of Chelsea’s front men to punish the City defenders one on one and in behind. This is something Pulisic has in abundance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic who played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund has a tendency to give the ball away cheaply and has accumulated an inferior pass accuracy this season than Mount and Havertz who could be preferred on Saturday due to their ability to retain the ball in the opposition half.

Irrespective of his form, the talented youngster has the ability to be the difference maker for the Blues should Tuchel choose to start him in his eleven. Pulisic and Kovacic’s dribbling style against a high press should not be overlooked by Tuchel who will look to integrate the winger at some point in the game whether starting or off the bench as an impact player.

