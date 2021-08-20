Comment: Should Trevoh Chalobah Start for Chelsea Against Arsenal?

Chelsea head for their first away game of the new Premier League campaign on Sunday, and come up against an Arsenal side who put in a disappointing showing in their first league game of the season, with Mikel Arteta's Gunners losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel's European Champions, meanwhile, got their league campaign underway with a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace. It was a totally dominant performance from the Blues at Stamford Bridge, with goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and a stunning Trevoh Chalobah debut strike.

Chalobah made a dream Premier League debut, playing the full game on the right side of a defence that kept a clean sheet, and netted a stunning long-range goal in front of the Chelsea supporters. He was named Man of the Match after his impressive performance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After the game, Tuchel said: "He has forced his way into my thinking.

"He played good games against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham and we wanted to have guys on the field who were capable of playing 90 minutes.

"Trevoh was the very first in training and he is physically strong. He deserved to play because of his performances so far.

"It was again quite impressive, so he forced his way into our thinking. Let’s see where he goes.

(Photo by EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA)

"We still have some days to decide his personal future but at the moment he shows his value to the team."

According to The Athletic, Tuchel has been so impressed by Chalobah that he spoke to the defender at Cobham on Thursday to tell him he will be a key member of his first-team squad this season.

Following such an impressive performance against Crystal Palace, Chalobah will be hoping he has done enough to retain his place in Chelsea’s starting line-up against Arsenal on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if Tuchel keeps faith with Chalobah and leaves out either one of Cesar Azpilicueta or Reece James in such a big game. But one thing’s for sure, the young defender will surely rise to the occasion.

