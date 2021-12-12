Comment: Squad Depth Will Be Decisive Factor in Title Race as Chelsea Injury List Mounts Up

With Chelsea's injury list piling up, it is becoming more and more clear that squad depth will be the decisive factor as the 2021/22 title race hots up.

Following a successful start to the season that saw Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table for a number of weeks, recent results have meant that they have now dropped down to third place, behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

As pundits make their predictions on who will win this season's Premier League trophy, the top three teams remain separated by a point between each of them, meaning all is still to play for.

From left to right: Pep Guardiola / Jürgen Klopp / Thomas Tuchel. IMAGO / Sportimage / Pacific Press Agency

Chelsea's recent drop in performances seem to correlate directly to the number of injury troubles they have faced, having conceded eight goals in the last three games.

In the 21 matches before then, the west London side had conceded only nine goals across all competitions.

This appears to have come as Thomas Tuchel has been facing a team selection headache with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) all out of action.

Jorginho, who recently placed third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or behind Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, has also suffered in recent weeks due to back pain that has come from too much game time.

Due to the mounting list of injuries, Tuchel has been forced to find ways to work around the absences, giving opportunities to often-neglected players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Loftus-Cheek, who has already made his third highest number of season appearances in his seven-year Chelsea career, admitted this week that he has had to step up in place of missing Blues players.

“Yeah. I had to be patient," Loftus-Cheek told the media. "There’s a lot of good players at Chelsea, as you know.

"Especially in the midfield department. A few injuries and I might be put in, I have to be ready.

"I feel like I have been ready. I feel good physically and it’s time for us to step up as a team and as an individual when players are injured. We have to do a job. I feel like I’m ready to do that."

The Blues have also had to deal with the absences of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, with the trio recently returning to the action.

From left to right: Mason Mount / Timo Werner / Romelu Lukaku IMAGO / PRiME Media Images / Pro Sports Images

But, despite the problems, Tuchel has insisted that his side must remain positive.

"Even if we are very likely to have some changes tomorrow (vs Zenit St. Petersburg), we will prepare the team to win this game.

"We will arrive with the will to win, nothing else. We will push forward and stay positive, not let our mood be affected by circumstances we cannot influence.”

Chelsea's main competition at the top of the table will be Manchester City and Liverpool, who have dominated the top two spots in recent years.

Out of the three, Chelsea and Manchester City arguably have the greatest squad depth, with Liverpool's starting XI much stronger than their reserves.

This proved to be true last season as an injury-riddled Liverpool struggled to compete for the title with Pep Guardiola's side running away with it.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his most recent Mail Online column, pundit Danny Murphy sees the return of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as the key to Chelsea's title hopes.

"Chelsea have suffered by missing N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who are key to the way Thomas Tuchel plays. When those two return, the performances will improve - so to remain in the hunt to date is impressive.

"I'd still make City slight favourites, Liverpool next and Chelsea as outsiders. But in truth they are all so packed with quality, part of the fun over the coming months is not knowing what will happen."

As all three sides look forward to a tough run of fixtures during the Christmas break, their squad depth will undoubtedly prove to be the decisive factor in who tops the table as we roll into 2022.

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool on January 2 and Manchester City on January 15.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube