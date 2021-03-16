Comment: Sticking with Edouard Mendy is a risk worth taking for now

In the 15th minute of Chelsea versus Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, Andreas Christensen lost possession to Raphinha not far from the Chelsea goal. The ball trickled through to Tyler Roberts, and the striker dug out a shot from a crowded area on the edge of the box. With the ball destined for the top corner, Edouard Mendy miraculously clawed the ball onto the crossbar, reaching backwards as he jumped. The keeper was lucky not to concede an own goal on the rebound.

Mendy kept his 19th clean sheet of the season in all competitions as the score finished 0-0. Impressively, he has conceded less goals - just 18, in 31 games. His 14 Premier League clean sheets is the joint-second in the league behind Ederson [16]. A £22 million acquisition from Stade Rennes in the summer, the final piece of Chelsea’s transfer business, Mendy has had a superb season to date at Stamford Bridge.

Across the 2019/20 campaign, Chelsea conceded 54 goals, the most in the top 10, and the same amount the club conceded in their first ever Premier League season in 1992/93, when they finished 11th. This averaged 1.42 goals conceded per game. Since Mendy has arrived between the sticks, the Blues have conceded an average of 0.68 goals per game.

Despite this immense improvement to the teams entire defensive strength, Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for another goalkeeper in the coming summer window. According to journalist Duncan Castles, Chelsea have been 'in talks' with AC Milan’s 22-year-old Ginaluigi Donnarumma, whose current contract in Italy expires this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester Evening News report Chelsea maintain an interest in Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who is currently playing second fiddle to established number one David de Gea.

However, Edouard Mendy has only recently turned 29 - this is a relatively young age for a goalkeeper. For comparison, Edwin van der Sar didn’t join Man Utd until he was 35, before winning four Premier Leagues and the Champions League within six years. His final game saw him become the oldest player to ever feature in a Champions League final.

Furthermore, Mendy’s advanced statistics paint a picture of a goalkeeper not just performing, but truly excelling, representing a real bargain at just £22 million.

Mendy’s 0.67 goals conceded per 90 places him in the top 7% for goalkeepers in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, whilst his 0.58 clean sheets per 90 places him in the top 2%. For comparison, this season Alisson has conceded 1.13 goals per 90, and has kept 0.22 clean sheets per 90.

Mendy has also proved to be capable with his feet, a trait Tuchel values in being able to play out from the back. His 50.7% pass completion rate for passes over 40 yards is in the top 2% for European keepers, whilst he averages 0.75 ‘defensive actions’ per 90 outside of the box, in the top 15%.

For comparison, Alisson completes 1.48 defensive actions outside his box, owing to his ‘sweeper-keeper’ approach, although his pass completion rate is only 46%.

Mendy’s average SofaScore rating in the Champions League of 7.35, where he has only conceded one goal, is also the second-highest in the Chelsea squad behind Cesar Azpilicueta [7.40]. Since the 0-0 draw with Man Utd, he has averaged a score of 7.45, which would rank as the highest in the Chelsea squad in this period.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel in late January has certainly benefited Mendy and his overall confidence in goal. Mendy has only conceded two goals in 10 games, the best rate for a goalie in Europe, with the keeper saying, "The coach gives confidence to all the players".

"He is very expressive. He shows when he likes something. When you do well on the pitch, every day at training and in the games, he pushes you. He stays positive but he also shows his determination, which is good for me and the team."

After Mendy’s superb display versus Leeds, a 7.7 SofaScore rating, Tuchel claimed the keeper 'saved' his Chelsea side by making four saves to keep the score level.

With Chelsea set to spend big again in the coming window, aiming to close the gap on runaway leaders Manchester City, the question that should be asked is - do the club really need to sign another keeper?

If this comes at the expense of strengthening in another important position, for example up front or at defensive midfield, then the answer may be to trust Mendy in goal for the foreseeable future.

As the famous adage goes, "strikers win you games, defenders win you titles". The accuracy of this statement will be tested next season, although sticking with Mendy for now is a risk worth taking.

