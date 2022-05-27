Chelsea can mark the Todd Boehly era by signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde swiftly once the takeover has been confirmed.

It has been reported that the Blues are set to finalise the transfer of the French international after Boehly's consortium are in charge of the club.

The swift conclusion of a transfer for the 23-year-old can kick-start the Boehly era and set the blueprint for future success under the American-Swiss group.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that he is looking to act as quick as possible in the summer transfer window once restrictions are lifted on the club and a sale goes through.

He said: It will be a super tough race (in the transfer window). Manchester United will be in the race and Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure.

"We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want."

It was previously reported that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership and the French international has recently been spotted in London as rumours circulate.

Chelsea must look to conclude a deal as quickly as possible to allow Tuchel and his recruitment team to focus on other targets and set out the blueprint for Boehly's tenure at the club.

Last year Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

He admitted: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Chelsea missed out on the much-needed defender and will now see Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart in the summer on free transfers.

Once Boehly arrives at the club, he is set to back Tuchel with a transfer budget of around £200 million for the summer window.

The American is set to spend much of his summer in London to work on transfers and meet with officials at the club, including Tuchel.

Furthermore, several Chelsea stars are in need of new contracts as Mason Mount, Reece James could be handed improved deals, with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expiring in 2023 also.

Therefore it is key that he helps his manager out by granting the transfer of Kounde as soon as possible, allowing the German to continue his rebuild of Chelsea in other areas as they look to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool rather than see Kounde's saga drag on into the summer.

