Comment: Tammy Abraham's Chelsea future looks bleak amid recent rumours

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham's future is not only up in the air at this point but is in fact quite bleak.

Multiple reports have mentioned that due to the recent rumours of Chelsea's interest in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Abraham has no interest in signing another extension with Chelsea.

Abraham's contract is set to expire in 2023, and despite Abraham being the club's top goal scorer this season (12), he often faces scrutiny from supporters for his lack of physicality. Abraham reportedly also faced scrutiny from former manager Frank Lampard according to reports.

These factors, coupled with the resurgence of Olivier Giroud, the addition of Timo Werner last summer, and now the rumours of Haaland have Abraham reconsidering his future. Abraham believes he is a starting centre-forward for a massive club, he would also probably cite his goals and youth to help bolster his case. Additionally, he wants to have a role on the England squad. If Chelsea does decide to go the direction of acquiring Haaland, then those goals that Abraham, and nearly every football player on earth holds, could be in jeopardy.

If that is the case, then it isn't hard to surmise that Abraham would likely asked to be moved. If Chelsea does land Haaland, and potentially extend Giroud another season, then the club would likely be more than willing to move Abraham who's market value is near £40 million.

Additionally, some would argue that moving on from Chelsea's top goal scorer this season is a questionable move. However, five of those goals came against EFL competition against either Barnsley or Luton Town, and another three came against bottom-four clubs in the Premier League. Those goals, while still valuable, are not comparable to goals that are scored against top competition domestically or in the Champions League.

In a similar vein, his physicality, or lack thereof, do not matchup well with what Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are trying to accomplish in the final third. It is for that reason partly that Tuchel started Giroud against Atletico Madrid (the toughest test they faced so far) and why Tuchel questioned himself after the draw against Southampton as to why he didn't substitute in Giroud.

A lack of fit, a potential lack of confidence, and rumours of bringing in one of the best goal-scorers in the world to the club has Abraham's Chelsea future looking awfully bleak. It is not hard to envision in a different kit come this summer.

