As the season approaches its completion Chelsea will need to focus on their five remaining games, with Premier League top four and the FA Cup still up for grabs.

However, it may also be time for the Blues to begin preparations for the next campaign, with the west London outfit looking to compete on various fronts once again.

Many of the club's youngsters and already experienced players have spent the last few months on loan at various sides around the world.

Some of them have been particularly impressive away from Stamford Bridge this season, and they could find themselves in Thomas Tuchel's first team squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

The German manager spoke on Friday ahead of their match against Wolves about the return of Chelsea's loanees in the summer once the season has concluded, and how they can work themselves into the team.

“The loanees have to come back anyway! We are very selfish in that, that’s our right. They come back for a point. We have pre-season with them for them to show they can play the role we wish for.

"They are our players. Whoever takes the place needs to do anything to keep the place. The race is on from first day in pre-season."

However he also commented on the need for the club to be 'very good' when it comes to recruitment and scouting, as he added: "In general, the teams we look at - the top two teams - of course they bring quality also from outside.

"We need to be very good in recruiting, very good in scouting, very good in decision making - all of us - to sign the players who are the best fit, bring the mentality, mindset, positional profile that you need to improve the squad.

"It is on a very high level. They need to help us install a kind of consistency because we are capable of producing big moments, big matches, big weeks that we lack. There are reasons for it in last weeks and through season."

Although Chelsea may look towards the transfer market to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool, they may already have the quality to help push for the title at their disposal through some of their loanees this year.

One of those who has been heavily linked with a first team place next season is Conor Gallagher, who has thrived at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has featured at his fourth team on loan from his parent club, and has improved during his time at the Eagles.

Gallagher has scored eight goals and provided five assists in all competitions so far, with such performances also earning him his first appearances for the senior England team.

He recently revealed that despite him being heavily linked with a spot in the first team at Chelsea next season, he is not yet thinking about such an opportunity just yet and is focussed on the remainder of his time at Selhurst Park.

"There’s a few games left and that’s the most important thing right now. I am not thinking about Chelsea yet, I am just thinking about Palace and the end of the season.”

Another player who could make his way into the first team is Levi Colwill, who has been on loan at Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

This season has been the central defender's first spell away from the club, with the youngster helping to guide the Terriers into the play-off spots in the second tier of English football.

He has kept 12 clean sheets in 28 Championship appearances throughout the campaign, as well as scoring two and assisting one.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all seemingly on their way out of the club in the summer, the 19-year-old could very well be an option in the backline for Tuchel next season.

Armando Broja is also in contention for a place in the Chelsea first team next year, having spent the current campaign at Southampton.

The Albanian youngster has gained attention from other clubs for his performances on the south coast, scoring six goals in his debut Premier League season.

He has also netted three times in the cup competitions, with the 20-year-old impressing in his second loan away from the Blues.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling in front of goal, and the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner also dipping in form as of late, Broja could provide much needed competition in the Chelsea attack next season.

Tuchel's side have had a very busy and dramatic season both on and off the pitch, and will have played a total of 63 games come the end of the campaign.

Todd Boehly is said to be very close to completing a takeover of the club, with a new chapter in the Blues' history set to begin.

While Chelsea will soon be able to operate in the transfer market once again, they could very easily look towards their loan talent to compete in the starting XI.

It is now up to Tuchel to decide who he wants in his squad for next season, as the Blues will no doubt set their sights on more silverware under the German.

