Comment: The media antics of Chelsea's Jorginho and his agent are all too familiar nowadays

As the business end of the season approaches and rumours begin to circulate around the football world, it is common for players to be linked to and from clubs.

In the case of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho however, his agent Joao Santos has used his clients name to spark speculation about the Italian's value and whether his future lies in west London next season.

UEFA / Twitter

Jorginho, 29, has had a mixed three seasons at Chelsea and has tended to be a target of media criticism, particularly under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard. However, the former Napoli player has seemed to of rejuvenated his form under Thomas Tuchel which has led to the player being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

At the heart of the speculation however is agent Joao Santos who has named dropped his player as well as Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in a bid to intensify rumours this summer. Santos claims other clubs would have to pay upwards of £40 million for his client's signature this summer despite making the bold statement that he believes the club will offer Jorginho a new deal due to his improved form in 2021.

The news of Jorginho being linked to other clubs comes as a result of the player not ruling out a move to his previous club Napoli after director Aurelio De Laurentiis openly showed admiration for his former player.

Jorginho states: "When you live in Naples you can never forget,"

"I had a wonderful experience and I am very fond of the city and the fans."

The media antics of Santos is something all too common in the modern game with the likes of Swiss-Italian agent Mino Raiola forming a reputation for using underhanded tactics to increase interest on his players.

"There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them," once said Sir Alex Ferguson. "I distrusted him from the moment I met him."

Should the move go through it would open the door for a possible transfer of former youth graduate Declan Rice who has been heavily linked to the Blues with former manager Frank Lampard showing open ambition to secure the England internationals service.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho’s form under the new manager has helped the player gain trust from the supporters after a somewhat mixed spell in blue since joining in 2018. Should the speculation surrounding his future continue with his agent as the cause of news stories, we could see a distasteful end to the Italian's tenure at Chelsea.

Jorginho was instrumental in Chelsea's recent 2-0 win versus Porto in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League. The technical midfielder will look to replicate this form in the back end of the season with the Blues experiencing a busy schedule between now and May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube