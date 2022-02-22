Comment: The Pros and Cons of Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Homecoming

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard departed the club on a high back in 2019, lifting the UEFA Europa League before completing his dream move to Real Madrid, one that the Blues refused to stand in the way of.

However, the Belgian's time in Madrid has been a complete disaster as injuries have contributed to a lack of form, with Hazard unable to produce the quality he has shown for Chelsea and Belgium in the past.

This has led to constant rumours regarding his future, with Hazard being linked with a move away from Madrid at every opportunity.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The latest rumours have involved his former employers Chelsea, who are said to be negotiating to bring the Stamford Bridge hero back to the club on loan.

It would a 'dry loan' which would see Hazard return to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 after spending a season back in London, looking to regain his form.

But, would this be the right move for Thomas Tuchel's side, who are clearly struggling with creativity up front?

There is an argument to suggest that a return for Hazard would be a brilliant move for all parties.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Chelsea would not have to pay a huge transfer fee to bring back the Belgian, a return that would clearly delight the fans who idolised him during his title winning time at the club.

The Blues' front line have also struggled to create chances this season, something that Hazard used to do by himself for the club.

Romelu Lukaku, the club record signing, has struggled in particular - breaking records as he touched the ball just seven times against Crystal Palace, a Premier League low since data began recording.

Hazard and Lukaku have a strong relationship, having grown up together in the Belgian national side, with the 31-year-old providing for the striker on a regular basis on the biggest stage for the national team.

IMAGO / Belga

It would not just provide Lukaku with a boost as Hazard would slot back into the Chelsea squad with ease, having a positive character and still holding strong relationships at Cobham, as was shown when Chelsea beat Real Madrid and Hazard was at Stamford Bridge smiling with his former teammates despite the defeat.

However, the signing would also have it's negative connotation's, with a Stamford Bridge return not being all sunshine and roses.

We must remember, there is a chance that Hazard's return could see his legacy hurt if he fails to perform and shows his frustrating form of his Madrid days.

Whilst a sentimental return is something that all hopeless romantic football fans would love to see, it is not always a great idea.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Just look at another Madrid outcast, Gareth Bale, who returned to Tottenham Hotspur last season but failed to roll back the years in north London and had a fairly uneventful spell back with his former lovers.

Furthermore, Hazard's addition could disgruntle members of Chelsea's attack, who are already struggling for game time.

It would be safe to assume that one of the forward members of the squad would have to depart to see Hazard return, and if his deal at Chelsea would only be for a year, it may be wise to look for younger, more long-term options as Tuchel looks to build his Chelsea squad.

Chelsea must ensure that sentiment doesn't overrule logic in any decision making this summer, and therefore Hazard's return should not be the main priority.

