Comment: The Winners & Losers of the Thomas Tuchel Regime so far at Chelsea

Chelsea’s form under new manager Thomas Tuchel has been thoroughly impressive: five wins, one draw, eight goals scored, one conceded (zero goals conceded by the opposition technically).

This form has seen Chelsea move from 9th in the Premier League into the top four for the first time since December, overtaking champions Liverpool.

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid twice, Manchester United, Everton and Leeds before the end of March, although now have reasons for optimism to advance in the Champions League and cement a position in the top four.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

One of the major characteristics of the Tuchel regime so far has been the reintegration of fringe players under Lampard into the first-team picture, with many players given a “clean slate” to impress.

This has included Kepa Arrizabalaga, who started his first league game since October last night, and Marcos Alonso, who did not feature post-September in the league under Lampard, but has started three out of five league games under Tuchel.

However, Chelsea are operating with a bloated squad, partially due to the lack of departures last summer, with three left-backs, four centre-backs and three strikers. Inevitably, whilst some players will be afforded new chances under Tuchel, others will miss out.

Who have been the winners and losers of the Tuchel regime so far?

Winners

Jorginho

Jorginho has scored 11 in 83 league games since joining Chelsea in 2018



It shouldn't come as a surprise that Jorginho has become a regular starter under Tuchel, who reportedly wanted to sign him as PSG boss last September. Jorginho has played the full 90 minutes in Tuchel’s five Premier League games, and was rested for the FA Cup fifth round tie versus Barnsley.

Jorginho began the season as captain for the first two league games, and also captained the side in two Champions League games. However, he was not a guaranteed starter under Lampard, playing in 11 of 18 available league games, with combinations of Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante and Mason Mount preferred in midfield.

Under Tuchel, Jorginho has looked assured and confident in a midfield pivot alongside Kovacic in a 3-5-2/ 3-4-1-2 set-up. Across the last five league games, he has averaged a SofaScore rating of 7.38, compared to 6.88 under Lampard’s final four league games.

Jorginho was particularly impressive in the 2-0 home win versus Burnley, Tuchel’s first win. In 90 minutes, he completed 101/107 passes, including four key passes, one big chance created, and 5/5 completed accurate long balls.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Chelsea will look to open contract talks with Jorginho, whose current deal expires in 2023. In fact, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 18 games when the Italian has started, and he appears a clear beneficiary of the Tuchel regime so far.

Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is the highest scoring defender in the Premier League since August 2016



Another player who has enjoyed a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel has been full-back Marcos Alonso, heavily linked with a move away last summer, and behind new signing Ben Chilwell and Emerson in the left-back pecking order under Lampard.

Alonso was effectively frozen out of the first-team picture by Lampard after the 3-3 away draw at West Brom, after the player allegedly returned to the team bus after being substituted. The Spaniard did not pick up a competitive minute thereafter, only appearing on the bench for the final four Champions League group stage games.

Under Tuchel, Alonso has flourished in a left wing-back role, with three centre-backs providing the defensive support Alonso lacks. It was in this role that Alonso excelled in during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring six in 31 as Chelsea won the Premier League.

Alonso has played the full 90 in three of Tuchel’s first five league games, scoring a fine goal versus Burnley to secure a 2-0 win. The Spaniard continued his form versus Newcastle, completing 40/51 passes, including two key passes, creating one big chance, completing 3/4 long balls, and winning 4/6 aerial duels.

A 7.5 SofaScore rating was his highest since July last year, and he was included in the WhoScored London Team of the Week alongside Mateo Kovacic.

With Tuchel having three left-backs at his disposal, it will be interesting to see who nails down that position as their own, and whether that will be as part of a back five that has been utilised so far, or a traditional back four that favoured Ben Chilwell.

Losers

Kurt Zouma

Zouma has scored four goals in all competitions so far this season, a personal record for him



It would be unfair to completely attribute Zouma’s exclusion from the first-team on Tuchel - the Frenchman was on the bench for Lampard’s final two league games, with Antonio Rudiger preferred to inject seniority and experience.

However, Zouma is yet to start a league game under Tuchel, perhaps more worrying due to Thiago Silva’s injury allowing a greater chance to impress for centre-backs at the club. This comes after Zouma started 14 of the first 18 league games, including a consecutive run of 12 games between October and December, scoring three goals in this period.

With Tuchel preferring a back three in his first six games, Zouma is less equipped for this role than other centre-backs at the club, having played the majority of his career games in a back four. Andreas Christensen often played in a back three on loan at Monchengladbach in 2016/17, and then under Antonio Conte in the 2017/18 campaign.

Antonio Rudiger also has experience in a back three - having played 45 games in all competitions in 2017/18, as well as Cesar Azpilicueta, who amassed 99 games in all competitions in this role between 2016 and 2018.

However, Zouma did appear confident and proactive in the 1-0 FA Cup win versus Barnsley, registering a 7.9 SofaScore rating - with 105 accurate passes, 6 accurate long balls, 6/7 aerial duels won, and nine clearances and interceptions.

If and when Tuchel reverts to a back four in defence, Zouma will likely be afforded more opportunities to impress and exhibit the form he has shown this season so far, when he was a guaranteed starter under Lampard.

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has averaged a rating of 7.15 in the league so far this season

Hakim Ziyech has had a mixed experience in London since his €40 million move from Ajax in the summer. Having struggled with a knee injury in September and October, he has only scored twice and assisted four in 19 games in all competitions - three of these assists came in a two game period versus Burnley and Sheffield United in game weeks 7 and 8.

Tuchel has called for patience regarding Ziyech’s role in the side: “For me, it's clear he needs to adapt to this kind of football, this kind of league. He's come from a strong Ajax squad but they were the benchmark in the league. And it's not the same intensity and it's not the same competition as it is here."

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, Ziyech is already considering his future at Chelsea, with Italian sides Juventus and AC Milan allegedly monitoring his situation.

Ziyech looked particularly off-the-pace in the FA Cup tie versus Barnsley last week - completing 66% of his passes, losing the ball 25 times, and not registering a shot.

Despite this, the Moroccan is clearly an immensely talented player the club will hope to reincorporate into the first team as soon as possible. Ziyech is a proven game-changer, able to dictate attacking passages with his extreme technical ability and eye for a cross.

This was evident in Tuchel’s first league game versus Wolves - in 83 minutes he completed 80 accurate passes, including four key passes, and 6/7 accurate long balls.

Ziyech will look to replicate this form on a more regular basis, with Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi currently ahead in the attacking pecking order.

The Verdict

Perhaps the root cause of Tuchel’s squad selection issues is the congestion of the squad right now.

In the upcoming summer transfer window, the club should look to permanently offload a centre-back and left-back at the very least, with room to manoeuvre in the central-midfield and striker positions too.

With the club just four points off second-placed Manchester United, there are several reasons for optimism. The next major challenge is the tie versus Atletico Madrid next Tuesday, with the Blues keen to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube