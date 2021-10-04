Comment: Thiago Silva Missing Brentford Clash A Blow, But Chelsea Can Cope With Absence

Thiago Silva is set to miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on October 16 due to international commitments, but it's not all bad news for Thomas Tuchel's men.

The 37-year-old was selected for the Brazil national team for their October World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

But Silva won't return to Chelsea until the morning of their game against Brentford due to playing the day before against Uruguay, Tuchel confirmed, which will see him sit out of the London derby.

It's frustrating for Tuchel, who got to keep the Brazilian defender during the last international break last month due to the Premier League refusing to allow south Americans to join up with their respective countries.

"He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford," said Tuchel.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

It's one option down at the back for Tuchel against the Bees who are high-flying since their promotion. They claimed a 90th minute winner against West Ham to snatch a 2-1 win at the London Stadium at the weekend.

Silva's influence since his Chelsea arrival has been fantastic. He has been excellent in recent weeks too, including a standout performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

In the seven games Chelsea have played with Silva in the team this season in all competitions, they have won four, drawn one and lost two - conceding just three times.

Silva played the full 90 minutes at the weekend against Southampton, alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger. But now it's time for someone else to step up against the Bees, which won't be of issue for Tuchel.

Andreas Christensen is likely to fill the void of Silva, with Azpilicueta expected to continue at wing-back should Reece James still be out with an ankle problem.

Tuchel has an array of options at the back. Whenever one players misses out, there is always someone to call upon. All Chelsea will now need to do is hope no injuries are sustained on international duty, something they have been quite unfortunate with in recent times.

Silva may be out, but Chelsea certainly aren't down and out. The return of Andreas Christensen is the perfect replacement for the Brazilian in his absence.

