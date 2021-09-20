Comment: Thiago Silva's Display in Spurs Win Was 'Nothing Short of Perfect'

Chelsea earned another three points on Sunday afternoon in north London against Tottenham Hotspur, and centre-back Thiago Silva looked to be the man running the show.

The Blues took on Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham in north London in a game of two halves.

The first 45 minutes favoured Spurs, with a lot of early pressure on their part, but following a Chelsea substitution at half-time and another gem of brilliance from Thomas Tuchel, the Blues dominated the game in the second half.

Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger were the three goalscorers from the weekend's encounter.

The star of the show on Sunday afternoon was Brazil's Thiago Silva.

On the verge of turning 37, Silva proved why he is still at the top of his game, being named Man of the Match at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Brazilian didn't give Harry Kane even a glimpse of goal during the match, despite a heavy offensive effort from Spurs in the first 45 minutes.

Silva won 100% of his aerial duels, made three interceptions and also broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, heading home Marcos Alonso's corner.

He nearly scored a second, heading another of Alonso's corners at the Spurs goal in the 75th minute but the shot was parried away to safety by Hugo Lloris.

Since joining the west London side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, Silva has flattened out almost all defensive frailties that his team had previously shown.

Since German boss Thomas Tuchel joined the club in January 2021, no other side has scored more points in the league than Chelsea, and it is primarily down to the Blues' defensive strength and structure as a team.

Several of the players from Sunday's game praised Thiago Silva's performance, with manager Tuchel labelling the Brazilian as outstanding.

"Outstanding," said Tuchel.

"He almost scored twice. He was so strong; Deliveries were good for his goals.

"We are very happy that he was able to score to open the game for us today.

"But the performance even in the first half was outstanding, fantastic. Well deserved, he was outstanding today."

Silva played under Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-2020 and so the pair have a close relationship. They reached the final of the Champions League together in 2020, before being beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

A year later, the pair reached the final again, but with Chelsea instead, and the second time round they were victorious, beating Manchester City 1-0.

Overall, Silva's performance on the weekend was nothing short of perfect, and will be exemplary for the up-and-coming defenders in the Chelsea ranks like Trevoh Chalobah.

An expertly timed tackle on Dele Alli that robbed him of a good goalscoring opportunity sent shivers through the Tottenham bench as the Brazilian defender imposed his dominance in Chelsea's backline.

He also contributed to a lot of Chelsea's attacking play, with a wonderfully weighted ball over the top of the Spurs defence to play Marcos Alonso through for a volley at Lloris' goal in the first half.

And just when his club were struggling to put the ball in the back of the Spurs net, Silva decided to get himself up there and do the dirty work himself.

After facing Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, Chelsea will have to face Manchester City in their next Premier League game, followed by Juventus in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

There is little doubt Tuchel will be eyeing up Silva as Chelsea's back rock for those encounters once again.

