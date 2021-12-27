Comment: Thomas Tuchel Can't Afford to Continue Taking Risks With Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will need to stop taking risks with his squad selection soon as their injury list and Covid-19 positive list piles up.

Following a 12-game unbeaten streak throughout all of October and November which culminated in the west London side being named Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, December hasn't been as kind to Chelsea in terms of results.

Their subsequent drop from first place in the Premier League to third can be mainly blamed on their mounting list of injuries as well as a small Covid-19 outbreak that saw seven first team players out of action recently.

In light of their troubles has come a selection headache for Blues first team manager Thomas Tuchel, who has been forced to resort to taking risks with his players in recent games.

With the likes of Manchester City in stunning form, having scored 17 goals in their last three matches, Tuchel can't risk dropping any more points as the title race remains competitive.

As a result, the German tactician has ignored several pieces of medical advise on his players throughout December, insisting that 'it is not fair' but it is what he has to do.

"It is not fair today," said Tuchel on Lukaku's involvement in the side's clash with Aston Villa. "He had a very good performance today and he was very helpful. It's not fair. He is not ready for that, even if he wants it. We have all been 10 days with the flu in bed."

"I did not play two days later a match at Villa Park. We do not know what happens for that, nobody knows. Okay, he was a game changer today. We are super happy, super impressed with the guys. I am super concerned."

Lukaku, who has only recently recovered from an injury that saw him out of action for around a month, returned to training from Covid-19 on Thursday, before receiving 45 minutes of game time three days later.

As a result of the side's numerous unavailable players, squad rotation has been limited and several players have been forced to play more than they should.

N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva both picked up injuries in Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Tuchel has already admitted that he ignored medical advice with Kante the week prior against Wolves.

"We had a strong recommendation to play 45 (minutes) which we simply ignored and let him on the pitch because, come on, we have seven players out with Covid, injured players out," Tuchel told Chelsea's 5th Stand app.

Against Aston Villa however, it was Callum Hudson-Odoi who Tuchel decided to take a risk on, after he played the full 90 minutes in a high intensity clash.

"I think he was brilliant today and we forced him. Normally it was clear he plays one half to the maximum of 60 minutes," Tuchel said after the match.

"This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in."

Chelsea have a tough run of fixtures ahead, meaning squad rotation will be key, as the Blues are set to face Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Tottenham twice; all in the next three weeks.

Should Tuchel continue to risk a number of his players, the injuries are unlikely to go away.

Despite a number of talented youth players in the Chelsea system, including Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons who all received game time recently, the west London side will be lost without their experienced starting players.

