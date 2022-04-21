Comment: Thomas Tuchel Got Chelsea Selection Wrong Against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel took some responsibility for his side's 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Whilst individual mistakes from Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta gifted Arsenal the victory, Tuchel is right to take some blame.

The German opted to rotate some of Chelsea's key players for the London derby, perhaps underestimating an Arsenal side who went into the match on a run of poor form and with little confidence.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Tuchel perhaps didn't realise that his Blues would be coming up against a young side with something to prove, especially in the case of Eddie Nketiah, who was released by Chelsea as a youngster whilst Emile Smith Rowe failed in a trial at the club.

Thiago Silva, who did not feature at Wembley, was rested once again and left Chelsea with an inexperienced backline lacking in leadership and communication.

Christensen was the most senior defender in the back three, alongside Reece James and Sarr. It was clear to see a lack of communication between the trio, with Tuchel opting to push Azpilicueta further forward.

The German has justified this selection in recent weeks, stating that James was used to counter key players such as Vinicius Jr, Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Zaha.

He said: "We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents."

IMAGO / Focus Images

However, Arsenal simply did not have a speedy attacking outlet on the left hand-side, with the majority of their moves coming from Bukayo Saka on the right.

Despite Azpilicueta getting on the scoresheet, Chelsea failed to create chances or get Romelu Lukaku involved once again in attack.

After the Belgian was substituted, James returned to wing-back and started to whip balls into the box but it was too late as there was no clear target attacking the balls, somewhere that Lukaku thrived during his time at Inter Milan.

Tuchel needed to rest players after a hectic fixture schedule, with Kai Havertz understandably needing time off but his decision to not play Thiago Silva, after resting him against Crystal Palace, was baffling.

Similarly, Tuchel admitted that Trevoh Chalobah deserved an increase in game time after being dropped for several weeks yet the youngster was nowhere to be seen.

IMAGO / PA Images

Instead, Christensen, who has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona, was given responsibility and was at fault for the opening goal.

It is now time for Tuchel to drop the Dane and focus on the future of Chelsea's defence in Chalobah, giving him minutes and allowing him to learn from the experience of his peers such as Silva, who became the Blues' oldest ever outfield player in Premier League history.

Christensen has his heart set on a move to Barcelona and therefore should not play a part between now and the end of the season as the Blues are comfortable in the Champions League spots in the Premier League and prepare for an FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The Dane asked to be withdrawn at half-time as he 'could not continue', whether that was due to injury or embarrassment it is unclear.

Antonio Rudiger was clearly a huge miss and has shown that depsite rumours surrounding his future, he is fully committed to the club unlike others, who were reported to hold medical examinations ahead of a summer transfer just a day before the Carabao Cup final.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Nketiah's brace epitomised the hunger from the Arsenal youngster to prove his point and make his mark, something that the fringe Chelsea players could learn from after their embarrassment, with some not likely to be handed an opportunity again.

Tuchel must take care in the future when rotating his side, as it has become clear that those waiting in the wings may not be good enough for a top side.

There is a big summer ahead under new owners as Chelsea must improve their squad and give Tuchel more options if they wish to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

