Comment: Thomas Tuchel Must Make Correct Chelsea Call as He Faces Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz Selection Dilemma Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has yet another huge decision to make ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday in regards to his attacking line-up.

The head coach opted to start Kai Havertz in place of Romelu Lukaku in the round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, proven to be the right decision as the German scored in the 2-0 victory.

This has been met with even more sensationalist reporting in the Italian media, stating that Lukaku is now desperate to leave Chelsea and make a return to Inter Milan in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the English media have denied this and reported that Lukaku will not make a snap decision over his future due to Tuchel's preference for Havertz.

Further reports stated that Tuchel feels that his Chelsea team functions better with Havertz leading the line, and this is difficult to disagree with.

After Lukaku broke history, registering a Premier League all-time low of seven touches of the ball in 90 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Havertz, in comparison, had touched the ball eight times in the first ten minutes against Lille just days later as he linked up well with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The front three were interchanging and provided constant problems for the Lille defence, who could not deal with the direct nature of the trio.

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team," Tuchel said following Chelsea's victory on Tuesday night.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that," Tuchel continued to explain.

With the opportunity for Tuchel to lift his first domestic title with Chelsea, and his third of the season, he must simply make the correct decision on Sunday as to whether start with Lukaku or Havertz.

IMAGO / PA Images

There may be pressure from Lukaku, Chelsea higher ups and the outside world and media for Tuchel to start the club record signing, but this could be a decision that could cost the Blues another trophy, and ultimately in the long term, possibly Tuchel his job.

If the head coach persists with the forward in must-win matches and he does not perform, Tuchel could find himself in a similar position to previous managers, such as Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian broke Chelsea's record transfer fee to bring in Fernando Torres, and persisted with him in tough times as results did not go his way and ultimately led to his dismissal.

However, Torres never quite had a game like Lukaku againt Crystal Palace, making history with his lack of involvement, a worthy reason for being dropped.

Chelsea, also, did not have the squad that they have now, with an ageing Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka as Torres' competition, before Demba Ba and another ageing forward in Samuel Eto'o came in.

IMAGO / PA Images

Instead, the Blues have another previous club record signing, £80 million forward and Champions League final goalscorer Havertz providing competition.

The 22-year-old has proven he can be trusted when it matters the most for Chelsea, adding to his Champions League final goal with a Club World Cup final strike.

Havertz was utilised against Liverpool in the Premier League after Lukaku was dropped for an Italian interview, where he made some questionable comments.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel probably had it in mind that Lukaku would play the Carabao Cup final, after he proved he can score when Chelsea need him the most - bagging in both the Club World Cup semi-final and final.

However, Havertz, Pulisic and Ziyech's link-up against Lille may have thrown this plan into doubt as they performed well above expectations and Tuchel saw a more fluid front line.

It remains to be seen as to who will be selected, as the pair have often been partnered together upfront when Chelsea opt for a four at the back formation.

Tuchel must get the decision right as Chelsea look to add another piece of silverware to their collection over Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube