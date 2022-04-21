Chelsea's 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal has proven why Blues boss Thomas Tuchel must snub Barcelona-bound Andreas Christensen between now and the end of the season.

The Dane was at fault for the first goal, misjudging a backpass to Edouard Mendy as he gifted Eddie Nketiah an opener.

With Tuchel adamant that he will not punish players for mistakes, it is not Christensen's lapse in concentration that should specifically lead to his decrease in game time.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about Christensen's substitution at half-time against Arsenal, Tuchel said: "He said he cannot continue, so I think he had some problems. I don't take a player out because he makes one mistake."

This is not the first time Christensen has ruled himself out of contention for Chelsea, missing the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season after reports that he had completed a Barcelona medical just a day before.

He also has a history of 'stomach issues' before big matches, with former Blue Maurizio Sarri being baffled by the nerves of the Dane.

Chelsea need a player who will step up on the big occasion when called upon, not somedbody who will rule themselve unavailable at the smallest inconvenience.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Blues supporters chanted for Thiago Silva after Christensen's Arsenal mistake, showing where the fans' faith lies - at the feet of a (very good) 37-year-old, rather than 'one of their own' and an academy graduate in Christensen.

If reports are to be believed, the Dane is on his way to Barcelona - so why should Chelsea continue to give a player minutes who would not be here next season?

Tuchel previously admitted: “We heard he rumours, the same rumours (about Barcelona).

"I have no confirmation for you as I did not speak to Andreas about it at the moment but we heard the same rumours, so. Maybe they… it’s like this.”

Trevoh Chalobah is waiting patiently in the wings, and despite a run of poor form in recent matches, the youngster is one of the only defenders who is sure to be here next season.

So, with Chelsea having not a lot to play for in the league, Chalobah should be preferred to Christensen at the very least.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Lewis Hall impressed in an FA Cup clash against Chesterfield, and although it would be a tough ask to throw him into a Premier League match, why not?

It looks ever more likely Christensen will not be a Chelsea player next season and has been at fault for several goals this season.

Whilst he looked comfortabel against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, when faced against a world-class player in Vinicius Jr against Real Madrid, Christensen looked shaky - a sign of things to come for Barcelona perhaps.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Chelsea head coach took full responsibility for Christensen's torrid night in west London against Real Madrid when he shouldn't have had to, saying: "Yes, it is my mistake."

Tuchel has constantly protected the 26-year-old, who has done nothing but disrespect his manager and the football club by holding private meetings with Barcelona and not informing the club about his next move and reluctance to sign a new contract, which was thought to be a formality last year.

It's time to focus on the future in defence before we can make reinforcements, and Christensen is simply not the future and should not be rewarded for a lack of quality in his performances and off-the-field negotiations with Barcelona. Tuchel must focus on others.

