Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Make Pulisic, Mount & Havertz Decision for Chelsea's Upcoming Fixtures

Thomas Tuchel must make a decision regarding his favoured front three as Chelsea head into a crucial part of the season, with it all to play for in the FA Cup and Champions League.

The Blues face Middlesbrough in the quarter finals of the FA Cup, with the second leg of the round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille rapidly approaching.

And now is the time for Blues boss Tuchel to pick a settle front line as his side still have it all to play for, with two trophies up for grabs,

IMAGO / News Images

This season we have seen the German tinker his front three, trying to shoehorn club record signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI.

It was recently revealed that Tuchel feels that his Chelsea team functions better with Havertz leading the line instead of Lukaku and this has been proven in recent weeks as the Belgian held the bench for Havertz to start.

Now is the time for Tuchel to stick to his guns and name a settled front three, who can build chemistry as they head into the business end of the season.

It is clear that Havertz must be part of this, as Tuchel recently said : “What he gives us is huge volume. He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances. This is what makes him and he uses his body more and more.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“He loves to create overloads and half spaces and this is what he gives. It’s just his style of play, his characteristic as a player. He’s in good shape, he’s confident."

Therefore, it is time to take advantage of this confidence to give Chelsea the best chance of competing this season, alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

The trio have found good understanding and are building chemistry which bodes well for the future, with Mount the eldest of the three at just 23 years of age.

IMAGO / News Images

Tuchel heaped praise upon the attacking trio and it is time for him to build his attack around them.

"There is a good link-up between him (Pulisic), Mason and Kai. They have assists together, are decisive, have goals," he said.

The fact that the club record signing has been dropped in favour of Havertz playing up front could hint at where Tuchel views his attack in years to come as the fluid frontline not only contribute on the ball but are hugely impressive out of possession as a pressing three.

IMAGO / News Images

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Liverpool began forming relationships as youngsters and Jurgen Klopp is reaping the rewards, a tactic that Tuchel may wish to adopt.

This could result in summer departures for other forward-thinking players but this may be a risk that Tuchel is willing to take to establish a strong attack for years to come at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube