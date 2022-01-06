Comment: Thomas Tuchel Proved Tactical Credentials in Spurs Win After Late Silva & Kante Blows

Thomas Tuchel had to make six changes to his Chelsea side for their Carabao Cup semi final win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night to cope with the ongoing injury and Covid problems within the squad.

Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (back) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) all continued to be absent as the Blues suffer in defensive availability.

It's been a hectic month for Chelsea, who unlike the rest of their Premier League opponents other than Manchester City, have not had any of their games postponed due to Covid-19 and squad problems.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The issues continued on Wednesday night. Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante both tested positive for the virus, impacting Tuchel's team selection for the first leg clash after revealing the duo were both due to start against Antonio Conte's side.

Midfield availability sees the Blues able to cope with Kante's absence despite his influence, but for Silva not so much. Chelsea's only fit senior defenders for the game were Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr and Marcos Alonso.

"We had two last-minute bad news with Thiago and N'Golo who were both supposed to start," said Tuchel after the 2-0 win over Spurs.

IMAGO / PA Images

It meant Chelsea had to make last minute decisions, not only in terms of personnel which was evident in the six changes but also a tactical change as they switched from their usual three-back formation to four.

"We decided yesterday at the last minute to switch to a back four and the guys were very committed, open and focused to play how we played," added Tuchel.

Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger and Alonso played in a back four and kept a clean sheet in an impressive and assured performance from the hosts despite the last-minute change.

Why did Tuchel not continue with a makeshift back three? He said: "To play back five, you need to have five defenders. We did not have five defenders who are used to play maybe once in a back five so we decided to play in a back four. We needed full commitment, open-minded squad which was the case.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Guys did brilliant today, we didn't allow chances, created a lot. Very impressed because it was a difficult moment to play Tottenham. We were strong as a team, individually focused, especially with the boys who don't play a lot. I'm very happy."

But as Tuchel noted, his side were brilliant. Although they could've put the tie out of sight in the second half, a two nil advantage heading into the second leg courtesy of Kai Havertz's opener and Ben Davies' farcical own goal in the first half, Chelsea are well positioned to reach next month's final.

Sarr, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech who all came into the side after a lack of minutes in recent weeks played their part. They didn't look out of the place, with all three putting in stellar displays in west London. Ziyech's performance was rewarded with the Man of the Match award on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel's planning for the game was disrupted but even though preparations were disrupted and new formations were needed 24 hours prior to the game, and the squad having listened following a difficult week on and off the pitch for his side, it was a testament to his tactical nouse as well as his managerial ability with his players to motivate them even during tough times.

After coming from behind against Liverpool to claim a 2-2 draw on Sunday, to cruising past Spurs, it has been a positive start to the month on the field for the European champions. Chelsea can't afford to let up this month with big games still to come. Chesterfield, Tottenham (second leg), Manchester City and Tottenham again (Premier League) all still await in January in a potential season defining month.

No excuses were pulled by Chelsea. The mentality to get on with the job at hand regardless of the circumstances was evident against Spurs, and that is full credit to Tuchel and his squad.

