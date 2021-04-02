Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea set for exciting end to season

It has been a while since Chelsea have had a busy, yet potentially successful schedule to look forward to for the final run-in of the season. In fact, it has been at least seven years since the Champions League alone has been present on the team’s calendar past March. Back in 2014, a rare but crucial Demba Ba goal in the second leg against PSG was enough to send a title-challenging Chelsea to the semi-finals.

That year ended in disappointment, however. The rising Atletico Madrid knocked Chelsea out in the semi-finals, and despite doing the double over Manchester City and Liverpool that year, the Blues would finish behind both in the league table. Although there was little to show for how far Chelsea had pushed in both of the major competitions, it was still a reminder of just how good this team were. That potential would be realised a year later when the additions of Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas, to name but a few, helped boost their eventual successful title charge.

Mason Mount will be a pivotal part in any success Chelsea enjoy this season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea head into a similar position this time around. Although there is no title challenge for Thomas Tuchel to prepare for, there is still plenty left to play for in the league. Chelsea sat in 9th upon the German’s arrival, someway off the desired top four spot, but increasing momentum and improved performances have seen them leapfrog their competitors into fourth. The hard works starts now, however. Liverpool seem to have a spring in their step again following their mid-season faltering, while the likes of West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa still harbour strong European ambitions. Arsenal and Tottenham have had their fair share of turbulence this year, but both remain within touching distance of making a legitimate top four push.

For Tuchel, that means a sudden switch in roles from the chaser to the team which is being chased. Having five or six teams hoping for a slip-up only adds to the pressure, but if there’s a silver lining in the challenge awaiting Chelsea, it’s that four of their next five opponents are all placed in the bottom half of the league. Even better is from the return fixtures earlier in the year, Chelsea picked up 13 from a possible 15 points. If they can repeat that success this time around, then displacing them should become a near-impossible task for their competitors.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Of course, Tuchel will have another task during the next two months, and that’s rotating the squad efficiently to preserve players and results. The Champions League quarter-finals against Porto come before and after league games versus West Brom and Crystal Palace, with an FA Cup semi-final with Man City lying ahead of two league games against West Ham and Brighton. On paper, most of these fixtures look simple, however with them coming at the end of the most physically demanding schedule in recent times, player fatigue must be considered.

If the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz can continue the rejuvenation form they displayed prior to the international break, then Tuchel’s job in picking the team becomes easier. Knowing you can rely on five or six players to come in and ensure the overall performance doesn’t drop can give Tuchel the resources needed to save the better individuals for the bigger matches.

For Tuchel himself, he must be drooling at the opportunities the next two months present him. Following his sacking from PSG at Christmas time, his critics came out of the woodwork to reinforce the fact that Tuchel is just not capable of managing a big-name club. The ambitions are too lofty, the players ego’s get in the way of his own and the internal politics make his appointment a disaster waiting to happen. There were legitimate concerns regarding his long-term future as he replaced club legend Frank Lampard back in January, and these worries were not allayed upon finding out he’d only been handed an 18 month contract. It’s barely enough time to find your best starting eleven, never mind trying to implement a winning formula.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, in the early stages of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, he has proven just how good of a manager he is. Chelsea have only conceded twice in the last two months, one of which was an own goal courtesy of Antonio Rudiger, while he has also remained unbeaten despite a challenging run of fixtures against Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico and Everton. Tuchel now has an invaluable chance to kick on and prove he’s the right man for the job, not just for this year, but for the future as well. Success can't be expected, especially as perennial-trophy winners Man City await in the FA Cup, and the Champions League schedule has been turned on its head with venue changes amongst other issues.

Tuchel can prove his credentials by guiding Chelsea to the finish line in the top 4 race. The next five fixtures will go a long way to deciding their fate in this goal, as Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa all await in the close of the season. The Champions League draw couldn’t have gone better, really. Porto were the weakest side in the draw, and avoiding City, Bayern Munich, PSG and the Erling Haaland-led Borussia Dortmund until the final was a blessing. However, Liverpool and Real Madrid no doubt share similar feelings. Chelsea’s side of the bracket is far too open to expect a run to the final, however if their performances can maintain the level they have since the start of February, there’s no reason that a mid-May flight to Istanbul shouldn’t be on the cards.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

That’s pretty much the theme for the end of the season. It’s exciting, nerve-wrecking, unpredictable all rolled into one for Chelsea. It’s very easy to talk ourselves into believing a Champions League, FA Cup and top four finish are all not only possible, but probable. This is of course based on how well Tuchel has transformed Chelsea’s fortunes and results in his short-time in charge. Players who were previously cast aside seem to enjoy playing for him, while the struggling signings of Havertz, Ziyech and Timo Werner all have a new bounce to them in recent weeks. Add in the ever-consistent performances of Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Reece James, Edouard Mendy, and N’Golo Kante, and Tuchel is almost spoilt for choice.

If these players can remain consistent, or even push their level up a bit (if that’s even possible for some of them) for the last two months then the possibilities are endless. There are a potential 16 games left on the calendar and two trophies left to collect. Add in the seemingly unlikely but ever-important achievement of Champions League qualification for next year, and Chelsea fans could have an abundance to celebrate come May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube