Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Latest Chelsea Comments Bad News for Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez's loan switch to Chelsea this summer just hasn't worked out.

A last-minute loan move on Deadline Day in the final minutes saw him travel to London from Atletico Madrid as he looked to revitalise himself after a frustrating time under Diego Simeone in Madrid.

But his struggles and frustrations have continued in the capital. A difficult debut against Aston Villa has led him to making just 12 appearances this season, playing in three positions already this term.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He was handed his second Premier League start against Watford at the start of December after his league debut against Aston Villa in September. He struggled in both, and was hooked at half-time on both occasions.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Saul's time at Chelsea will not be considered a success for any of the parties involved - club or player.

Chelsea have had a midfield crisis in recent weeks due to the injuries of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, while Mateo Kovacic has been out with injury and Covid-19. The chance was there for Saul, but he couldn't quite grasp it.

Everton came to the capital on Thursday night. Saul started on the bench but came on in the 65th minute. Into central midfield? No. Thomas Tuchel deployed him at centre-forward. That just about summed up the situation of Chelsea not knowing what to do with the 27-year-old.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He's played in central midfield, at wing-back and now in the front three, yet hasn't look comfortable in any of the positions.

This weekend Chelsea are due to play Wolves. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are doubts, while Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are only just returning from spells on the sidelines. That should see Saul start again. Right? This is unlikely to be the case, and it sums up his Blues spell.

Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference that he may be forced to use Kovacic and Kante from the start should Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek not be available for selection.

"We have again Jorginho a doubt for Sunday, because he's in pain. We have Ruben Loftus-Cheek a doubt, because he's in pain. So do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No we don't.

IMAGO / Russian Look

"I don't know if it's possible for them to play on Sunday, so maybe we will start with N'Golo And Mateo.

"Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don't know, but maybe we do."

No mention of Saul by Tuchel leaves it clear that Saul is well down the pecking order at Chelsea, and a player the head coach is unable to rely on even when they are heavily depleted.

Saul has been given several chances, but the time will soon come if it hasn't already to accept that it's a loan spell which hasn't, and won't work out the way Chelsea and the midfielder had hoped.

The only positive to take away is that it is a loan deal with an option of making the deal permanent, not an obligation. Chelsea will be delighted, even though they won't admit it, that they aren't tied down to signing him on a permanent basis.

