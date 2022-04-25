Comment: Three Solutions for Chelsea to Fill the Void of Antonio Rudiger's Summer Departure

Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea has been the subject of a lot of speculation ever since the January transfer window.

His contract at the club is due to expire at the end of the season, five years after he joined from Serie A side Roma.

Some fans remained confident that he would stay at Stamford Bridge amid his highly impressive last year and a half in Blue.

However, it has now been revealed that the German international will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Blues now set to prepare for life without Rudiger.

After their 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday afternoon, in which Christian Pulisic scored in the 90th minute against the Hammers, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Rudiger will not be at the club next season.

"Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk. We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision. He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season.

"But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room. The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

It is now time for the Blues to act on his departure as they look to compete on various fronts once again in the next campaign.

One option they could turn to is Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who has been a long-term target for Chelsea.

He was heavily speculated last summer to join the Blues from the La Liga side but despite personal terms being agreed between him and the club, a move failed to materialise.

However, Chelsea are still said to be keen on the Frenchman, with reports back in January suggesting Tuchel would like to make a move for the centre-back in the summer.

Even though the club are still unable to sign any new players as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, they are still said to be working on their summer transfer plans, meaning Kounde's arrival at Chelsea could well be a possibility in the next few months.

However should this not work out once again, another potential solution for Tuchel's side could be to move Levi Colwill into the first team.

The 19-year-old has thoroughly impressed during his loan spell at Huddersfield Town this season, with the Terriers looking to gain promotion from the Championship and back to the Premier League.

He is looking likely to be one of the next Cobham academy products to make his way into the senior side, with Trevoh Chalobah having such an opportunity in the current campaign.

Tuchel sent a message to Chelsea's potential new owners about the importance of the academy and incorporating their young stars into the first team, as he said: "I hope for them, the academy is as important as it is for us and the supporters.

"It’s what makes any team special if you have the mix between players from abroad and players from the academy.

"I can force nobody to do what from my point is necessary. Chelsea academy is a big part of this club and is a huge investment by Roman Abramovich, and the women are as well.

"Chelsea are much more than only the first team, so I can only think that everybody sees that and takes care of it. I think there is a lot of other investment needed and I personally think it is worth it and I think the board will tell anybody who buys this club the same thing."

One final option for Tuchel could be to switch Chelsea's formation to a back four, rather than a back three.

The latter system has proven to be their best option for many months now, including their Champions League success last season.

However Rudiger hasn't looked as comfortable playing with just one other centre-back in recent weeks, so his departure could see Chelsea attempt to play such a system from next season, therefore adding more flexibility.

They have had mixed results when using a back four this season, but pre-season could be the chance for them to work on it more and improve their overall results with it.

Rudiger's departure is a big blow to Chelsea, especially with Andreas Christensen also set to leave and uncertainty still remaining over the future of captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Therefore this summer is huge for the club, with new players set to come in and new owners adapting to life at Chelsea at such a crucial time of the year.

It will be a busy time for the west London side as they approach a new chapter in their history, with Rudiger preparing to end his Blues career on a high.

