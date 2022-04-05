Comment: Three Things Chelsea Need to Quickly Learn From Brentford Defeat for Real Madrid

Gearing their heads towards Wednesday evening's European clash with Real Madrid, Chelsea will be looking to leave in the past the woes from their 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Following a goalless first half, the Blues went ahead through a stunning Antonio Rudiger strike in the opening minutes of the second half.

Sadly for the west London side, however, goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa soon did away with the home side and Chelsea were left questioning what went wrong.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As both Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti turn their attention towards their midweek Champions League quarter-final tie, Tuchel's boys in blue will be keen to address what went wrong on the weekend.

"It seems like it," Tuchel responded to questions as to whether their weekend loss was a blip. "I would not rely on it being destiny or it happens.

"We will dig in and try to find out why it was like this. There are some reasons which we can put on us and we will analyse and digest it.

"There is no other It's hard to take because it's very unusual for us what happened today. Then we will refocus on Monday."

IMAGO / PA Images

With two days to go until the clash, we at Absolute Chelsea look at three things Chelsea need to address quickly before facing Real Madrid.

1. Chelsea need to be more organised defensively

Brentford's first goal of the afternoon on Saturday was caused by a lapse in concentration as well as a stunningly executed left-footed strike from Janelt.

It was a mistake, but Chelsea could still bounce back. Instead, they crumbled.

The Blues were caught out on the counter-attack minutes later as three players crowded around Bryan Mbeumo, leaving the excellence of Christian Eriksen open in the middle of the box in a one-on-one with Edouard Mendy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This cannot happen with Karim Benzema in town.

Brentford's third goal saw a nice move undoubtedly but a team like Chelsea shouldn't be caught out by failing to mark a man running through their defence.

This, once again, cannot happen with Karim Benzema in town.

While the away side's fourth goal was far more scrappy than their other three, a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger, as well as an inability to close down Yoane Wissa running into the box highlighted how off their game they were.

This cannot happen with any Real Madrid player in town.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

When Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, he transformed them into a defensive powerhouse, leading them to a Champions League trophy while conceding the fewest goals of any team across Europe's top five leagues.

Saturday's game on Brentford, however, looked like a different squad as they undid their own defence themselves.

2. Chelsea need to settle on an attacking trio

If there is one thing we still can't be certain on, it's Chelsea's best attacking trio.

The European champions have so many wide offensive options that it is hard to pin down just three.

Also, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million, the pressure seems to be on Tuchel as to whether or not to play him, even though he has failed to start their last five Premier League games.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Kai Havertz has been his side's talisman in recent weeks, creating a whole host of chances for himself and looking dangerous in the final third.

The German international will likely start against Ancelotti's side, but who he starts with is still up for grabs.

Timo Werner didn't create too much against Brentford and looked somewhat clueless in a host of chances.

Mason Mount didn't have his best game, but Tuchel knows he can cause damage to a team on his day, especially Madrid.

Hakim Ziyech is always one yard of space away from turning in on his left foot and striking a 25-yard shot into the far corner and will likely be in Tuchel's plans for Wednesday.

The German tactician will have to think fast about his choices. Real Madrid's defence certainly has its holes, but what trio will expose them.

3. Chelsea need to utilise the wide areas

Chelsea's season got off to a phenomenal start in the latter half of 2021 as Ben Chilwell and Reece James grabbed the headlines week-in-week-out for their performances on either flank.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With both having suffered season-changing injuries, James is now finally back and fit, and Tuchel needs to be able to rely on his wide players for their threats on the overload to dominate the number of chances.

For a team that likes to play without a classic no. nine (when Lukaku is left unused), Chelsea are surprisingly keen on utilising the wide areas to create their chances and this has been key a number of times this season.

Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as the side's key players in those wide areas (that are currently fit), will need to step up against Ancelotti's side.

