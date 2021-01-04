Comment: Abramovich's stance on Frank Lampard's position will show Chelsea's true colours

On the 4 July 2019, Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager replacing Maurizio Sarri just one season after the Blues legend began his managerial career at Derby County.

Lampard was handed a difficult task in his early days as Chelsea boss - he had to deal with a transfer ban, losing the Blues' best player Eden Hazard, and blooding youth into the squad, something that Chelsea managers previously have rarely done.

He overachieved in his first year in charge at the club, finishing in the top-four which not many expected and managed to oversee his side into an FA Cup final which they unfortunately lost.

The first year of the three-year plan was completed, and done so successfully.

----------

Year 1: Stabilise and forge a cohesive unit with a young squad.

Year 2: Challenge for honours

Year 3: Win those major honours

----------

Lampard is in his second year, a pivotal season in the three-year plan, but Chelsea are far off 'challenging for honours'.

Roman Abramovich backed Lampard in the summer as the Blues spent in excess of £200 million on sought after signings, including the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

After a rocky start to the season, Chelsea found their rhythm, going 17 games unbeaten and talk of the challenging for the title was on. But on December 12, it all came crashing down. A 1-0 defeat to Everton was a consequence of a lacklustre spell and the Blues have since never recovered.

One win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five since the Goodison Park defeat and Lampard's men are now in eighth and Lampard is under real pressure.

As soon as the whistle was blown after the 3-1 defeat to Man City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, Lampard's job was reported to be under 'serious threat'.

Brendan Rodgers is the bookies' favourite to replace Lampard should he be axed, but this is going to be a real test of Abramovich's resolve.

Abramovich is used to hiring and firing managers if they don't succeed at Chelsea and his method has been proven the right one and a shrewd one with the success that has come with chopping and changing managers every couple of years.

Lampard now has the worst points-per-game record as manager under Abramovich's tenure, with an average of 1.67 points per game

But despite the pressure on Lampard, Abramovich has to decide whether he wants to stick or twist. Stick with the vision of long-term thinking which he opted/was forced to do, whichever way you look at it, last summer or twist, and go back to his successful short-term approach.

But that short-term approach isn't sustainable financially. The Blues can't afford to constantly change managers and bring in a whole set of new players every couple of years, that isn't viable.

What Lampard has built and created in the previous 18 months is the foundations. He needs more time before any decision on his future is made - after all he signed a three-year deal.

Yes managers at Chelsea have been sacked for a lot less under Abramovich, but Lampard's situation is different. He's a club legend, and obviously sentiment between his playing and managerial days have to be separated, but that alone should give Lampard more time. It's what he deserves.

The final decision will be down to the board at Chelsea and ultimately Roman Abramovich, and their stance on Frank Lampard's position - someone who is held in the highest regard at the club - will show their true colours.

----------

