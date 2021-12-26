Comment: Time for Chelsea to Ride the Storm & Weather the Dark cloud Over Them

It's been a disappointing festive period for Chelsea, who have suffered setback after setback in recent encounters, surrendering top spot to Manchester City.

The Blues have lost ample ground on the champions, as well as Liverpool, who also sit one position ahead of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Despite dropping crucial points in winnable games against West Ham, Everton and Wolves, Chelsea have made very little excuses and are almost certain in their own abilities to bounce back.

Looking at the quality that Tuchel has at his disposal, its easy to see where the confidence of bouncing back comes from. For starters, Romelu Lukaku offers a huge boost in Chelsea's resurgence after some time out due to injury and illness.

The 28-year-old returned to training this week, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen.

Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea has had its challenges, but now more than ever, the Belgian powerhouse needs to come to the Blues' rescue.

Mason Mount has eased the burden on Chelsea's attack in Lukaku and Timo Werner's absence, scoring in four of the Blues' last five games, taking his tally for the season to seven goals, while also playing a hand five times to assist a teammate.

Together, Mount and Lukaku can inspire Tuchel's side to enjoy a lengthy unbeaten run again and reclaim the number one position in the Premier League table. But they'll also need the assistance of the midfield and defence, who also haven't been up to standard.

Many of Chelsea's setbacks have come down to individual errors in key moments, rather than the opposition looking the much better team, which, in a way, might be an easier pill to swallow with it just being a case of coaching out those errors and more concentration and willingness from the players on the pitch.

Just a few months ago, the same group of players, under the same guidance, comfortably beat the champions of England in the Champions League final, so the quality is still there, its just about believing again and this recent hiccup will be a thing of the past.

Chelsea conclude what has been a successfully year with two tricky tests against Aston Villa and Brighton before the Blues kick-start the new year in the toughest sense possible, facing Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham in consecutive Premier League matches.

Perhaps Tuchel and his charges need a run of big fixtures to serve as a reminder as to who the Blues really are – champions of Europe.

