Timo Werner - The One With All The Haste

Chelsea brought in German international Timo Werner for £47.5 million in the summer.

After 14 starts in the Premier League this season, Werner has four goals and five assists to his name. Decent? Sure. Satisfactory? Not nearly enough apparently, but that is subjective.

Werner has seemingly 'struggled' to hit the ground running in the blue colours of Chelsea, much to the frustrations of the club's fans.

But is all the haste justified?

It's not been all bad for him - he's had a few exceptional moments in games against Southampton and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, but all that is quickly forgotten when you're missing sitters left, right and centre, isn't it?

It's not about having a go at him or defending him - Werner has missed a host of clear goal-scoring opportunities, there is no getting away from that, and with him being a big-money signing, there were bound to be huge expectations from the former-Leipzig sharp-shooter.

Well, not so sharp from the looks of it now, eh?

Werner has taken a lot of stick for not meeting expectations so far in west London.

Werner is 23 - he's still finding his feet in the most demanding league in world football, amidst the strangest spell in the history of modern sport.

It's the harsh reality of football. It can take ages to climb up the barrel but only a few games for people to drag you down.

It is perfectly normal for a foreign player to take time to adjust to life in the Premier League. It's not about talent as much as it is about the mental side of things.

For someone as young as Werner, who's never played in England before, it's all about confidence, even more so for a striker. Currently, he isn't brimming with confidence but a run of good games, a streak of goals is all it'll to hit the ground running.

And fair play to Frank Lampard for sticking right by his signing - he's been in the game long enough to realise that the goals will come for Werner, if he relaxes and stops trying too hard.

Lampard has shown that he has full faith in Werner by starting him week-in, week-out, whether it's up top or out wide.

But at what cost?

Werner has had to settle for a place out on the left with Tammy Abraham being in and around the goals.

Werner has had to play down the left for a majority of the campaign to accommodate Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front.

Though his directness and pace make him a dangerous option on either wing, it's simply not his best position and against teams that park the bus against the Blues, Werner has often looked ineffective operating on the wing.



Maybe that's what it is. Perhaps Werner should take a breather and just play his natural game, not sub-consciously worrying about his woes in front of goal.

You're only as good as your last performance, and despite Lampard backing Werner to end his goal-drought sooner rather than later, the young forward is smart enough to know that Chelsea aren't nearly short of options up front and that the competition for places makes it all the more important that he starts scoring as soon as possible.

Chelsea have to give Werner the time he needs to find his rhythm in front of goal. He's got massive potential and his best years are ahead of him.

It'd be simply wrong to suggest that all of the criticism aimed at Werner is laughable - no, some of it has been constructive criticism, coming from teammates as well as ex-players. A forward with the quality that Werner possesses shouldn't be squandering the chances he is, every game.

Werner has admitted he's struggling to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

However, Chelsea have to be delicate with how they tackle this dilemma. Spanish duo Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata failed to win the fans over early doors into their respective Chelsea careers, and once that confidence lapses, it's incredibly difficult to regain.

The bottom line is that Werner is making the right movements, playing the right passes and the intent is there, backed up with sheer hard-work in training and on the pitch.

It's inevitable that the goals will start flowing for him, with a bit of time and luck, and he can then put this dry patch behind himself for good.

But give Timo time - back him, he won't let you down. Not him.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube