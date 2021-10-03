Comment: Timo Werner's First Premier League Goal Since April Acts as The Fresh Start He Needed

Timo Werner was handed a confidence boost on Saturday afternoon against Southampton, coming in the form of his first Premier league goal since April this year.

Chelsea hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge in matchday six of the league, in a fixture that saw the Blues take home all three points.

Werner played all 90 minutes in the frontline alongside fellow Blues striker Romelu Lukaku.

SIPA USA

Chelsea were dominant throughout the first half, finding the back of the net on three separate occasions before the break at 45 minutes.

After Trevoh Chalobah put the Blues 1-0 up in the 9th minute, both Lukaku and Werner put the ball past Saints goalkeeper Adam McCarthy within five minutes of each other, but both goals were disallowed by VAR.

Werner's came in the 41st minute where he leapt above two Southampton defenders to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross into the back of the net with his head.

Play was then called back by VAR to a foul in the build up that Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had committed on Kyle Walker-Peters.

The intervention became Timo Werner's 16th goal that had been disallowed by VAR since his arrival at Chelsea last year.

SIPA USA

Werner had a couple of other chances throughout the game, one of which came after 72 minutes, where he struck the ball hard at the goal, but a strong McCarthy stop denied the German.

Finally, after three substitutions from manager Thomas Tuchel including the introductions of Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mason Mount, Timo finally made it onto the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

After a nicely weighted ball out wide from Barkley was volleyed back across goal by Azpilicueta, Werner sprinted to the ball, beating Lukaku, to slot it into the goal, breaking the deadlock and making the score 2-1 in Chelsea's favour.

Five minutes later, Ben Chilwell made the score 3-1 and the Blues clinched the three points that took them to the top of the league table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

SIPA USA

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour amongst some Chelsea fans after a disappointing first season in 2020/21.

The Blues signed Werner in 2020 for a total fee of £47.5 million, in the hope that he would provide the club with consistent goals, but that hasn't been the case.

In his debut season, Werner scored 12 goals, having played 52 games, in comparison to the season before at RB Leipzig where he scored 34 in 45 matches.

Having come under fire heavily, Werner's confidence hasn't been at its peak, especially since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in August 2021.

The Belgian striker signed for £97.5 million, and went on to score four goals in his first four appearances, pleasing a lot of Chelsea fans.

However, the Blues' fixture against Southampton saw both Werner and Lukaku head the frontline together, and it was the German striker that made it onto the scoresheet ahead of the Belgian number nine.

SIPA USA

His goal against Saints marked his first in the Premier League since his goal against West Ham back in April.

Although Werner won't be replacing Lukaku any time soon as Chelsea's starting number nine, his performance against Southampton will stand him in good stead to get more consistent performances.

Chelsea's next run of games includes Brentford, Malmö and Norwich City before Tuchel's boys face Southampton again in the Carabao Cup.

Let's see if Werner can find his way back onto the scoresheet once again.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube