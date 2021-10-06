Comment: Tino Livramento's Latest Chelsea Comments Hint at Blues Return, Would a Move be Wise?

Former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento has hinted at a return to Stamford Bridge recently, but would the move be right for all parties?

Chelsea clearly rated the 18-year-old highly, making him part of Thomas Tuchel's first team side last season but after struggling for game time, the wing-back moved to Southampton.

After an impressive start to the season, Livramento has caught the eye of many - including Chelsea fans, and is already being linked with a return to his boyhood club.

However, would this move be right for everybody involved?

The Blues included a buy back clause in the move which saw Livramento depart in the summer, with the most recent figure reported to be £50 million. The clause reportedly becomes active in 2023, giving the defender two years to develop at the Saints.

By the end of the 2023 summer transfer window, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will be 34-years-old, and it is well documented that the Blues are reluctant to offer senior players, especially those aged over 30, long-term deals.

Azpilicueta is currently being utilised as a back-up right wing-back, despite being key in Chelsea's back three, but will the Spaniard be able to keep this up at the age of 34?



It is well noted that playing at wing-back requires the legs to do so and speed, which will deteriorate as the Spaniard gets older.

Therefore, Chelsea will be in the market for a wing-back. The Blues were already looking to improve that position in the summer, having a bid for Achraf Hakimi rejected before the Moroccan moved to PSG.

Azpilicueta can fill in there when required, despite not being the best at going forward, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi sees himself as more of an attacker than a wing-back.

So, could Livramento return in 2023?

When asked about his future and a possible return to Chelsea, Livramento said: “Maybe one day, but I'm just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that's where my head's at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually."

The 18-year-old has not ruled out a return to his boyhood club, and could be seen as the perfect replacement for Azpilicueta.

However, he departed Chelsea in search of first team football and has found it at Southampton - so why would he return to play back-up to James?

Another option could see James shift into a more central role, with Livramento returning as a first choice wing-back.

It was reported that Tuchel saw Reece James as a right-sided option in the back three if he could secure a wing-back. However, the failure to do so in the transfer market has seen James play there, with Hudson-Odoi filling in from time to time.

Could James' long term future still be in central defence if Livramento joins the club in 2023?

Chelsea are sure to face hefty competition from Europe's top clubs for the defender if he continues to perform and grow as a player. The opening weeks of the Premier League season have shown the player's potential and just why he won Chelsea's Academy Player of the Season last year.

Manchester City have a similar issue with Kyle Walker ageing, and with Joao Cancelo being utilised on the left hand-side, could also be in the market for a wing-back come 2023.

It is difficult to find available and world class players to play in the position, but Livramento could be both of these as he continues his development on the south coast.

The defender admitted that he regrets not being able to play for Chelsea, and has left the door wide open for a return in the future.

He said: “Regrets? It would have been nice to play a game but I had to think what was best for me. Being young I've always wanted to just play first team football as soon as possible.

“I feel like if I stayed there things wouldn't have happened as quickly as now.

“It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they've always looked after me."

It is clear that Tuchel rates Livramento, after promoting him to train with the first team at just 18 years of age and it was revealed that the club did 'their utmost' to keep the Englishman at the club.

"Of course he was highly rated," said the Blues boss. "We did everything to keep him here, to show him his future and possibilities to compete also for a position in our team.

"If Tino decided to go, it’s fair enough. He does very well, we wish him all the best. This is what it is. We saw the potential, he decided to go another way and fight for his place in Southampton and that’s what the business is."



The pathway at Chelsea is clear, as was proven by Trevoh Chalobah, who impressed Tuchel in pre-season and kept his place in the Chelsea squad.

Tuchel will be keeping an eye on the Saints defender, who is working under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and could look to make a move for him in the future, with a deal being a fairly easy one to conclude as the defender still seems determined to make it at Stamford Bridge - whilst his family are still Chelsea season ticket holders.

