Comment: 'Tis The Season For Chelsea And Frank Lampard?

The war of attrition begins as Frank Lampard leads his troops in battle against the odds.

The much-awaited end to this shambolic year is upon us, and it marks a pivotal point in Chelsea's campaign as they look to dismantle struggling Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Chelsea have come a long way since the start of the campaign. They've had their fair share of ups and downs but the time to deliver has arrived.

It's high time that Frank Lampard and Chelsea buckle up with a testing schedule ahead of them.

Despite Lampard repeatedly playing down Chelsea's status as title-challengers, make no mistake, winning the Premier League is the final destination for the Blues.

They're yet to hit top gear, but with the games starting to come thick and fast, you'd think Lampard will have a trick or two up his sleeve, as he prepares his young guns for the busiest part of the season.

They've got the strength in depth in the squad, but with Reece James and Ben Chilwell on the treatment table, opposition teams now know where Chelsea's pressure points.

After fixing their defensive [and goalkeeping] frailties, Chelsea look a far more balanced team on paper.

Though we've only witnessed flashes of brilliance from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, quite a few of Chelsea's new additions have settled well to life at the club.

But, will that be enough to challenge the top dogs and perhaps even overthrow current champions and Chelsea's old rivals, Liverpool?

Klopp and Lampard don't exactly get on, do they?

They had a mixed run of results leading to the festive period, after going on a remarkable run in November.

Despite their slight dip in form, fifth place in the table going into Christmas is something Lampard would've taken all day long.

It gives Chelsea a solid platform to build on, with crunch games against Manchester City, Leicester and Wolves coming up in the next month.

However, the Blues have a unconvincing record against the big boys this campaign - drawing against Manchester United and Tottenham and to Liverpool, Everton and Wolves.

It was a crushing defeat for Thiago Silva and co. at the Molineux as Wolves came from behind to win 2-1.

Despite a good stretch of wins against lesser teams, that poor record, in games where it's more than just three points at stake, will need some amending if Chelsea are to have a genuine say in the title race.

On the reverse side, Chelsea are going to be tested to the limit in Europe, with a tricky tie against familiar foes Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

These are the games where Lampard's managerial acumen will be put to the task and boy, will the margins be thin!

It may be worth remembering that nearly the same as the current relegation-threatened Arsenal side beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final last season, which only strengthens the argument that the big-match mentality will prove to be a big factor in Chelsea's showing in the business end of the season.

Chelsea have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League. A boon or a bane?

Chelsea, despite all their attacking riches, have a young squad, much of which lacks the experience required when the going gets tough.

Lampard has represented this club at the biggest stages, and in theory, the players shouldn't have to look further for inspiration heading into a six-pointer.

But is Frank too nice? Being a club legend and all, a media darling - does he possess the ruthlessness required to stimulate his players enough to get a performance out of them?

Can Frank steer his squad to glory, this time as the manager?

It's still all very much up for grabs, and we've seen so far that the tide can turn even quicker this season.

Chelsea aren't title-favourites by any stretch of imagination, but there's something about them at the moment that's keeping them in the race.

There's always a first title-win for any team - and this could very well be Chelsea's time.

The game, ladies and gentlemen, is on.

