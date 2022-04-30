Todd Boehly's consortium have, finally, been named as the preferred bidder for Chelsea as it looks increasingly likely they will succeed Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.

The Russian will end his successful association with the club, where he has gone on to win it all during his time in charge of Chelsea.

However, despite the on-the-field success, Boehly and his consortium have their work cut out when they come through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

Here is AbsoluteChelsea's immediate checklist for the Swiss-American consortium as they are introduced as the new Chelsea owners.

1) Establish a strong relationship with Thomas Tuchel

One thing that has united the Chelsea fanbase during the period of uncertainty has been their head coach and spokesperson during the recent tricky times.

Thomas Tuchel has proven that he can be the long-term future of Chelsea and if the club are to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, Boehly's team must establish a strong working relationship with the head coach - as their rivals have with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The football model that Chelsea used to adore of short-term success clearly does not wok anymore, at least domestically, and Tuchel has proven that his long-term project will be a success, having already lifted several of the best trophies available for the Blues.

The German often refers to data in his analysis of matches, discussing distance covered, ball recoveries and xG in almost every post-match interview.

With Boehly's team reportedly set on a data-driven approach to running Chelsea, it could be a match made in heaven if they sit down with the manager and discuss plans based on this, identifying transfer targets which could be smarter signings rather than the big names that have been less than successful under Abramovich's reign.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, who arrived for a bargain £7 million, have fared much better than several of Chelsea's record-breaking transfers, and Boehly must now sit down with Tuchel to explain their plans in regards to the summer transfer window and beyond.

The head coach should also be rewarded for the class shown in the media and also the job he is doing on the pitch, steering Chelsea towards Champions League qualification and perhaps even lifting the first trophy under new ownership as they face Liverpool in the FA Cup final. A new contract could be suggested, or even rewarding him with a fantastic transfer window as the German has only brought in Marcus Bettinelli, Saul Niguez and Romelu Lukaku during his time at the club, none of which are regular starters at the moment.

2) Resolve sponsorship disputes

Away from the footballing side of things, Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government and European Union caused a huge divide between the club and it's sponsors.

Three demanded that they have their logo removed from Chelsea's kits, which was not possible, but did see their advertising removed from broadcasters when presenting line-ups.

Furthermore, MSC Cruises withdrew their marketing activities 'temporarily' alongside Hyundai, as Zapp also took a step back amongst others.

Boehly's consortium will have to either attempt to heal these relationships or look for new sponsors, an intriguing opportunity with his US connections.

Saudi Media Group, an early interested party for Chelsea who were not selected as a preferred bidder, had planned to remove Three as a sponsor altogether, so it remains to be seen as to what Boehly's plans are but he must act quickly to bring in more revenue for the club and fix the damaged relations.

3) Decide on future of the board

Paul Mitchell, the current AS Monaco Sporting Director, has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea under new ownership.

Boehly must decide the make-up of his Chelsea board on the footballing side of things, with Tuchel keen to keep Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech around.

Boehly must decide the future of the duo, who hold a strong relationship with Tuchel, as well as making a decision on Bruce Buck.

The Chelsea chairman faced criticism from the bidding parties for his alleged preference to the Ricketts family, but it has since been reported that the final three bidders wanted to keep him at the club.

They reportedly believed that continuity was key to the short-term success of Chelsea, so they must act to keep the ship stable, at least for now.

Mitchell should come in also, if Boehly sees him as a fit for Chelsea and he has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks under Erik ten Hag. Chelsea must act quickly if they wish to make him part of the board and build to a future.

The move would be a smart one as he has helped clear out an ageing Monaco squad, with overpaid players.

4) Contract situation

One thing that Mitchell could be trusted with is clearing out much of the 'deadwood' in the Chelsea squad.

The summer will see the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Emerson Palmieri and Matt Miazga return.

Boehly must ensure that these players' futures are decided rather than simply being shipped out on loan once more, and this could come as a cost.

Granovskaia was known for getting fantastic prices for often out-of-favour players, but this also led to Chelsea keeping deadwood at the club or out on loan as their valuations were not met.

Often loanees have their contracts extended rather than Chelsea selling them for a cut-price or letting them go for free and this must change as the Blues need to cut their losses with these fringe players.

Saul Niguez's loan situation must also be resolved, with Chelsea having an option to purchase the Spaniard at the end of the season.

It is becoming clear that he is likely to return to Atletico Madrid, a decision that Boehly should make due to his lack of game time.

Furthermore, we have started to see the decline of two of Chelsea's best midfielders in N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

The pair can quite simply not match their levels from the past, with age and injuries perhaps catching up to them.

Tuchel admitted that he wants to resolve the duo's situations in the summer, with both out of contract in 2023 and this could be the case of one leaving to make space for a summer acquisition.

Boehly must sit down with Tuchel and decide on the future of the pair, as well as identify suitable replacements if they decide to cut ties in the summer.

5) Meet with Cesar Azpilicueta

Furthermore, it appears that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will be departing the club.

Christensen was looking likely to leave no matter the ownership situation, whilst Rudiger could have stayed if not for the uncertainty.

One player that will remain at Chelsea, despite his contract previously expiring at the end of the season, is captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

A clause in his contract saw an automatic extension triggered due to number of games played but it was previously reported that he wished to depart to Barcelona.

Boehly must sit down with the captain and discuss his future. Azpilicueta demanded more than a one-year deal as he wishes to commit his long-term future to the club and Boehly must now decide whether to stray from Abramovich's previous rule of offering players over 30 a year by year extension, rather than tying them down for longer.

If Azpilicueta still wishes to depart, Boehly must not stand in his way despite the preference for him to stay. It would be time to let him leave on his own terms, a reward for his commitment to Chelsea.

