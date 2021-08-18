Comment: Trevoh Chalobah Has Claimed His Stake and Deserves Role at Chelsea This Season

Trevoh Chalobah has had nothing short of an incredible seven days.

After making his first-team debut in the Super Cup victory over Villarreal, in which he played 120 minutes and put in a superb display, the 22-year-old followed this up with another excellent performance in the 3-0 opening day win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh is the younger brother of Nathaniel, a Chelsea player between 2005 and 2017 (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the 58th minute, Chalobah found himself with plenty of room to roam forward into the Palace half, freed up by a Mateo Kovacic pass. With the crowd urging him to shoot, Chalobah let fly with his right foot and found the bottom corner with a powerful strike - his first Chelsea goal on his Premier League debut.

The moment was clearly hugely emotional for the player, who joined Chelsea’s ranks at the age of eight- falling onto his knees before he was mobbed by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and his teammates.

Everyone associated with Chelsea was ecstatic for him. Mason Mount, who played in the same youth sides as Chalobah, winning the 2017 FA Youth Cup, congratulated him with a photo of the players as nine year olds.

Ex-Blue Frank Labeouf claimed he “almost had tears in my eyes” when Chalobah found the net, whilst Romelu Lukaku revealed his happiness at the youngsters fortunes in his first interview with the club.

Born in Sierra Leone, Chalobah has played 51 games for England's youth teams (Photo by EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA)

Chalobah’s performances against both Villarreal and Palace, compounded by an outstanding campaign last season with Lorient in Ligue 1 and a solid preseason with Chelsea, have now placed him firmly in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season.

The manager claimed, “He is a very humble guy, a very calm guy, and he has taken his chance to show his quality. It was not a gift that we let him play, it was well-deserved … He gets all the praise and it’s well deserved. Two excellent matches”.

A fourth loan spell away from the club now appears unlikely, and with Chelsea increasingly linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, many fans envisage Chalobah and Kounde coexisting in the same squad together, with Kurt Zouma the most likely defender to be offloaded.

What has been Chalobah’s story to date, and how can he convert his experience into a meaningful role with Chelsea this season?

Season in France

Chalobah’s upward trajectory truly began last season on loan at newly promoted Lorient in Ligue 1. After missing six of the first nine league games, the youngster established himself in the first team, featuring in 26 of the final 29 league games, including the full 90 in the final 12 games, as Lorient survived the drop by two points.

Chalobah spent last season on loan with Lorient after stints with Ipswich and Huddersfield (Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Perhaps Chalobah greatest attribute he displayed in France was his versatility, a trait highly valued by Tuchel. Lorient chopped and changed formations frequently - primarily alternating between a 5-4-1 and 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 setup. Chalobah picked up extensive minutes in a back three (13 games), as a deep midfield ‘anchor’ (seven games), and in a midfield pivot (four games) - although he finished the season with a run of games at centre-back, the role he has featured in for Chelsea so far. Chalobah was ranked Lorient’s third best performer by WhoScored with a rating of 6.82.

As well as helping Lorient survive in Ligue 1 against the odds and accumulating over 2,000 minutes in a number of positions, Chalobah’s advanced statistics are also highly impressive.

His tackles and interceptions per 90 (4.45) ranked in the top 4% for defenders in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues, whilst his shot creating actions per 90 (1.01) and through balls per 90 (0.12) both ranked in the top 8%, illustrating the progessive element to his game - comfortable with the ball at his feet and finding attackers with expansive passes. Such a style of play is embedded into Cobham youngsters and can also be witnessed by watching Levi Colwill, Fikayo Tomori or Marc Guehi.

Chalobah's defensive stats for the last 365 days, including percentiles compared to other European defenders Credit: fbref.com

Form with Chelsea

Chalobah carried this form into preseason with Chelsea, with several international players returning late to rejoin the squad. The defender played the second half of the 1-2 win over Bournemouth, the first half of the 1-2 win over Arsenal, and 80 minutes against Spurs in the 2-2 draw at the Bridge - featuring in a back three in all the games.

With the likes of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva returning late to preseason, Chalobah started the Super Cup clash versus Villarreal alongside Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma in defence, and put in a magnificent display.

Playing the full 120 minutes of normal time plus extra-time, the defender completed 95% of his passes (124/130), as well as winning 100% of his ground duels, and putting up 11 clearances and interceptions. He was ranked as Chelsea’s third best performer behind Kovacic and Marcos Alonso by SofaScore.

Chalobah in action in last weeks Super Cup in Belfast (Photo by EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA)

After the game, Tuchel claimed “he forced his way into our thinking”, hinting at further involvement versus Palace, and a role with the first-team this season after loan links back to Lorient and to newly-relegated West Brom.

As well as scoring a fine goal to wrap up the three points just before the hour mark, Chalobah put in a mature, assured and rounded display in his Premier League debut, and was voted Man of the Match by Chelsea fans with 73.5% of the vote - over 94,000 fans.

Chalobah again completed over 93% of his passes (77/83), including 83% of his long balls (5/6), as well as putting up four clearances and interceptions to preserve the clean sheet. Impressively, Chalobah was not dribbled past once all game, a stat only applied to the elite of centre-backs such as Virgil van Dijk.

Tuchel is delighted with Chalobah's recent progress (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After the game Chalobah stated “I'm lost for words at the moment. It's been an amazing week for me. I've been at this club since I was eight. Playing at Stamford Bridge where I've watched a lot of games, I've been a ball boy and come with my family on Champions League nights. Finally playing here is amazing."

“When I scored I didn't know what to do. I dropped to my knees and I was crying, really. It's amazing for myself and my family."

Certainly not a bad few weeks for Chalobah at all.

What happens next?

Chelsea look set to step up their pursuit of Kounde, leading many fans to fear the consequences this will have for Chalobah’s future at the club. However, Kurt Zouma continues to be linked to West Ham - if this move materializes both Kounde and Chalobah could rotate together in the squad, with potentially over 60 games to play for across all competitions this season.

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde (Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Furthermore, Chalobah is also capable in midfield, and could provide depth in this area with Billy Gilmour on loan at Norwich. Regardless of what happens though, Chalobah will always have the memories of the last week - a trophy, debut and first goal, and has made the whole Chelsea family so proud at his progress.

