Comment: Tuchel Must Ease Pulisic's Chelsea Frustration to Avoid Repeat of Salah & De Bruyne History

Thomas Tuchel has encouraged Christian Pulisic to work hard to earn his place back in the Chelsea line-up but the Blues boss must ensure that he doesn't make the same mistake as former manager Jose Mourinho and risk losing a potentially valuable asset in world football.

The USMNT captain's father, Mark, recently took to social media in a tweet, which has now been deleted, hinting at frustration due to the lack of playing time.

The initial tweet wrote: "The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead."

We have seen this scenario play out before, with both Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne departing Chelsea prematurely in the past due to lack of game time but Tuchel must ensure that Chelsea learn from their past and do not let go of another promising star to come back and haunt them.

Salah joined AS Roma before moving to Liverpool, whilst De Bruyne stopped at Wolfsburg before enjoying a successful time at Manchester City.

Tuchel has recently discussed the gap between his side and the top two, one which would no doubt be closed if Chelsea kept their two former players.

The pair departed as youngsters, who were not given game time under Mourinho - much like a situation that Pulisic is facing now. Rather than being patient with the pair, Chelsea offloaded them and went on to win the Premier League, but this still set them back for years to come.

Speaking to GQ earlier in the year, Salah admitted that he felt he needed to leave Chelsea in order to live up to his potential due to lack of game time under Mourinho: "It was so tough for me, mentally. I couldn’t handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside. I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go'."

Pulisic has admitted that he can learn a lot from Liverpool sensation Salah, but Blues fans will hope that one thing he doesn't learn is the need to depart Chelsea to become a global success.

Whilst, admittedly, Pulisic hasn't put in the greatest performances this season, he has shown that he can provide something which Chelsea have lacked - goals as he scored seven goals in 1,862 minutes this season.

His vital 90th minute winner against West Ham was the perfect opportunity for Pulisic to build on but he was not thrown into action as the Blues struggled in front of goal against Manchester United and Everton, games which Pulisic could have provided the finish in.

This could be compared to De Bruyne's debut against Hull City, scoring as he impressed but was later dropped or Salah's off-the-bench cameo against Arsenal, scoring in a 6-0 win but neither were handed a run of games to build on.

The American joined Chelsea as one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has struggled for fitness during his spell in London but shown some moments of brilliance.

Pulisic is still young and has the potential to become a world-beater if given the opportunity to mature into the player which his potential hints at.

Tuchel must ensure that Pulisic does not end up the same as his predecessors at Chelsea, whom have gone on to punish the Blues in Premier League action over recent years.

Whilst the Blues are not short of options in attack, Pulisic must be handed the chance to prove himself before it is too late. A bit of patience with the youngster could reward Chelsea in the long-term.

