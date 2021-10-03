Comment: Thomas Tuchel Will Go A Long Way at Chelsea If He Sticks to Selection Promise

Thomas Tuchel finally made a selection admission that will put him in good stead at Chelsea, but only if he sticks to it.

The Chelsea boss already admitted last month that he wants to make his team a side that nobody wants to face. He has delivered on this this promise so far, other than the two defeats to Manchester City and Juventus in the past week.

"We want to be the team that nobody wants to play against in any competition. This is very important to have this attitude. It’s normal that things don't go in your direction in 90 minutes so you have to be able to fight through difficult moments. This is what we do to overcome these moments."

SIPA USA

Now the Chelsea head coach has gone for a new approach, publicly, insisting he will now pick players on their 'actual form'.

"We have to pay attention to the actual form," said Tuchel following Chelsea's 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which saw his side end a run of two straight defeats.

Tuchel was referencing the droppings of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech who haven't been at their best, nor decisive enough for the Blues this season.

SIPA USA

Ziyech and Havertz will need to show a reaction after the international break after Tuchel's comments which shows he is now offering a fair deal to his players.

Train well, seize your chance and play well, then you'll be picked. That's the mantra at Chelsea now.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has seen that in recent weeks. Trevoh Chalobah has too. Ross Barkley even so on Saturday, rewarding the German with a stunning pass to begin the move for Timo Werner's late tap-in against the Saints. There are several other players in the squad too who have been given opportunities.

Ben Chilwell came on against Juventus in Turin on Wednesday, biding his time after a difficult summer and was far better than Marcos Alonso. He was subsequently handed a start against Southampton and scored in the winner. Rewarded.

SIPA USA

Should Tuchel continue to play those who show that they deserve to play, the German can't receive backlash over his team selection. There can be qualms over tactics, or in-game changes, but not for his starting XI's.

It's been a positive, extremely positive start to life at Chelsea for Tuchel. He's rarely put a foot wrong since his arrival. He talks the walk, but walks it too.

The past week has been his toughest yet at the club. Back-to-back defeats, but they've ended the rot ahead of the international break. Chelsea now have two weeks off before returning to domestic action, and his lineup against Brentford is expected to be full of names who deserve to be on the pitch, and rightly so.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube