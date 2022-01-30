Comment: What Business Chelsea Should Look to do on Transfer Deadline Day

With the transfer Deadline Day approaching, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are yet to make any signings despite several areas needing improvement.

It was clear to see from the beginning of the window the need for reinforcements, particularly at wing-back yet no progress has been made.

Let's have a look at what business Chelsea should be looking to do going into the January Deadline Day.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Wing-back?

Since Ben Chilwell's injury back in December, it has been clear that Tuchel simply needs a wing-back this window.

Up until now, there has been no movements in Chelsea's transfer window, despite the German making it clear that they are in the market for a left-sided player.

The only attempts Chelsea have made to back Tuchel's claims are in their idea to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.” admitted Tuchel earlier in January.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, the Italian is set to stay in France and see out the rest of his loan spell, leaving Chelsea light at wing-back.

Chilwell will not return until the end of the season, leaving Marcos Alonso as the only trusted wing-back on that side.

Kenedy has been recalled from his spell at Flamengo but is yet to feature in the matchday squad since his return, whilst Chelsea did not move for Lucas Digne before he joined Aston Villa.

Therefore, it is key for Chelsea to make a move on Deadline Day, with a loan move the preferred option.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

But who is available? Sergino Dest could depart Barcelona on the final day of the window as the Catalan club would accept a loan move, but the wing-back is more comfortable on the right.

He'd be a fantastic signing, covering both wings as Reece James also recovers from his injury.

However, rumours have gone quiet regarding the USMNT player, with not many availanle wing-backs in January.

Borna Sosa has been linked, but it appears that Stuttgart would only consider a permanent transfer whilst Nicolas Tagliafico is available, but there have been 'no new talks' with Chelsea.

Therefore, it looks unlikely that Chelsea will make an acquisition, but they should seriously be considering a move for Dest, who could play on either side when required.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kenedy departure?

If a wing-back is signed, Kenedy would surely be heading for a Chelsea exit after it was reported that the Blues will decide his future.

Whilst Tuchel confirmed that Kenedy would be handed a 'huge opportunity' upon his return, he has not featured for the Blues since coming back from Brazil.

He said: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However, if Chelsea do manage to bring in a left wing-back, it's clear that Kenedy will depart.

The fact he has not featured this month opens up the opportunity for a departure. If he plays for the Blues, Kenedy would not be able to be registered and play for a third club this season.

Flamengo fought to keep the Brazilian, therefore they could come in for him once again either on loan or with a permanent move.

But, this would all be down to whether Chelsea are able to bring in another wing-back, which as of now looks unlikely.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jules Kounde pre-agreement?

One transfer that is destined to happen is that of Jules Kounde to Chelsea.

It looked like the Blues had got their man last summer as the 23-year-old agreed terms at Stamford Bridge but Sevilla blocked the move.

With Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at the end of the season, it is clear that a defensive signing will be made and that is more than likely to be Kounde.

However, the Blues should get the deal wrapped up this window, even if he does not arrive until the summer.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Much like the deal which saw Christian Pulisic arrive at the club back in 2018, Chelsea should ward off summer interest by pursuing Kounde in January.

It has been reported that the Blues 'asked again' for the defender but in response Sevilla referred to his release clause, stating that they have no intention of selling the defender in January.

However, a move in the summer could be agreed now to ward off interest from elsewhere and also allow Chelsea to focus on bringing in other areas which are required come June, such as midfield.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Midfield departures?

Two players who were constantly linked with departures last summer are Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and once again they are the ones to watch going into Deadline Day.

The most recent reports have linked the pair with a reunion with Frank Lampard at Everton once he is appointed as the manager at Goodison Park.

However, the Toffees have completed the signing of Donny Van de Beek, adding to the loan signing of Anwar El Ghazi.

IMAGO / Sammy Minkoff

This means that they cannot complete another domestic loan, therefore they would have to complete a permanent signing of Loftus-Cheek or Barkley.

It remains to be seen as to whether they have the funds to complete the transfer on Deadline Day.

However, Loftus-Cheek is also in high demand abroad as Juventus were linked with the 26-year-old.

The Old Lady have recently signed Denis Zakaria though, so may not make a move for the Cobham graduate as of now.

Barkley could gain interest on the last day of the transfer window as Burnley were previously linked with the former Everton man.

IMAGO / PA Images

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin has been linked with a move away from the club as Southampton expressed interest in a permanent transfer.

Chelsea should not consider this, instead think about sending him on loan in the Championship.

Six months in England's second tier would do him the world of good as he recovers from his injury and could return ready for a Premier League spell next season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ousmane Dembele signing?

The big story taking taking the footballing world by storm at the moment is Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona departure.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with the fact that Tuchel is a big fan of his former player playing part.

The latest rumours have stated that Chelsea are considering making a loan move for the player late into the January transfer window and this could be of interest to Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They are desperate to cut ties with Dembele in January and would command a loan fee for the player, rather than just losing him for free at the end of the season.

Tuchel has heavily criticised his team for their lack of chances created in recent weeks and Dembele could provide an option on the wings as a creative hub for Chelsea.

Dembele has dealt with the pressures of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and he would provide Chelsea with something that they do not yet have in their squad, a direct runner.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, the Blues have several attackers in their squad and Hakim Ziyech has hit form in recent weeks, meaning signing a player that plays in his position would be extremely harsh.

A 4-2-2-2/4-2-3-1 formation has been tried recently, and signing Dembele could help Chelsea's chance creation as they look to a future.

The signing would also show clear backing to Tuchel, as Dembele is a player he is a big fan of.

It remains to be seen as to whether a deal can be struck but Chelsea could look to test the resolve of Barcelona in the last hours of January's deadline.

