Comment: What Chelsea Must Do to Close Gap to Man City & Liverpool

It’s been a disappointing season for Chelsea despite the Blues finishing in the top four. At the start of the campaign, that was never the objective for the then UEFA Champions League winners. Many had tipped Chelsea to be up there with Manchester City, but that certainly hasn’t been the case.

A lot has gone wrong for Thomas Tuchel’s men this season, like injuries to key players, COVID cases, big signings not performing, and the club being sanctioned halfway through the campaign. Excuses aside, Chelsea are much better than this and should be higher up the table.

Next season would also be the beginning of a new era under new owner, Todd Boehly, who watched on as the Blues were disappointing again in midweek, drawing 1-1 against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

imago1012109210h

It’s undeniable not even questionable whether Tuchel is the right man for the job, its now about giving the German the right tools to conquer England and Europe once again. Romelu Lukaku came in as the big-money signing for the Blues and was expected to elevate them to title challengers, but that hasn’t worked out according to plan.

A mini rebuild is needed at Chelsea and there have already been some hints of change, especially in defence, where Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will depart. Malang Sarr and Trevor Chalobah have proven to be good enough for Chelsea, but just a bit more quality is needed to take Tuchel’s side to the next level and compete again.

Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde, has been linked with a move to the club for the past few windows and would add that much-needed experience to the Blues’ backline, while also offering Chelsea a longer project to build around defensively considering the French international is only 23 years old.

imago1011071090h

Ronald Araujo is another name that has been linked with Chelsea. The Barcelona defender offers just as much if not more for than Kounde and is also just 23 years old. His profile would fit perfectly into Tuchel’s system and would be the ideal replacement for Christensen or Rudiger.

Ben Chilwell has returned to first team training so will take his preferred left-back spot ahead of Marcos Alonso who is also on his way out the club.

Up front, Lukaku, as deadly as he can be on his day, just hasn’t cut it for Chelsea and needs to be replaced if Tuchel’s men are to challenge at the top. The Blues have been the most successful when they’ve shown their cruel side to the game so second chances should be a thing of the past now.

imago1011966136h

Lautaro Martinez would be the perfect fit for Chelsea, and with Lukaku already hinting in the past about his admiration for his former club, Inter Milan, perhaps an exchange can be done which benefits both parties.

Martinez has netted 25 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions and would gel in the German’s tactics, spearheading the attack, whilst also dropping deep to creative a midfield overload.

imago1012109431h (1)
