Comment: What Could Chelsea's Transfer Activity Look Like in January Amid Injuries

As we head into the Christmas period, the fight for first place in the Premier League is hotting up with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea separated by just a point between each side.

With the hectic fixture schedule, it's becoming more and more clear how big a role squad depth will play in the race for the title.

With Chelsea's squad currently riddled with injuries, the upcoming January transfer window could be a make or break for any of the top clubs.

From left to right: Pep Guardiola / Jürgen Klopp / Thomas Tuchel IMAGO / Sportimage / Pacific Press Agency

As Chelsea prepare to lose Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the Blues will be forced to turn to the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga in place of Mendy and their wealth of forwards in Ziyech's absence.

As a result, the west London side have been linked with Barcelona's Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who the Catalans are reportedly looking to get rid of amidst their financial crisis.

Should the German international join Chelsea, it would likely see Kepa remain as the substitute goalkeeper at first.

Although it seems somewhat unrealistic, given his loyalty to Barcelona, the Catalan side are certainly in need of letting go of players and a worthy signing like Ter Stegen could certainly interest fellow German Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Another huge injury worry for the Blues was Ben Chilwell who had been on stunning form alongside fellow wing-back Reece James at the beginning of the season.

The 24-year-old picked up an injury to his ACL in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League but it has since come out that it was only a partial injury and he is reportedly targeting an early-mid January return.

In his absence, Chelsea's lack of left-backs has shone through, with Saúl Ñíguez even being forced to cover in one game.

As a result, the west London side were reportedly looking at Everton's Lucas Digne, who has supposedly fallen out with manager Rafa Benitez.

The Frenchman was dropped from the Toffees' squad in their clash with Arsenal, but whether he features against Thomas Tuchel's Blues on Thursday evening is yet to be seen.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Another prospect that has been linked with Chelsea is Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who is currently making a name for himself in Serie A.

With the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva all out of contract at the end of the season, the Blues have their eyes fixed on defensive reinforcements in anticipation of the worst case scenario.

Bremer is reportedly currently under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel's scouts, following his impressive performance against Empoli last week.

With the west London side looking to strengthen all aspects of their squad, a familiar face up front may find his way back to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to reports, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is 'very interested' in bringing former Chelsea star Eden Hazard back from Real Madrid.

The Belgian international left west London in 2019 and struggled to take off in Madrid, suffering with a number of injuries.

The report states that Real Madrid would be willing to sell the winger for a mere £21 million and could let him go as early as January.

With Ziyech away on AFCON duty in January, and Christian Pulisic linked with the likes of Barcelona, reinforcement up front could come in handy for Tuchel's boys.

As we creep towards January, all of the top three teams will be targeting an opportunity to strengthen their squads, but Chelsea's options look as promising as any other clubs'.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube