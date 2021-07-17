Comment: What Role Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Play at Chelsea This Season

This week has seen a host of loanees return to pre-season training under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

With the Blues boss set to look at the players before making any transfer decisions, let us delve into the future of Chelsea academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek holds the advantage over several of his peers such as Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Dujon Sterling as the midfielder has previously been a crucial member of the first team squad at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old's greatest season in Blue came under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19 after returning from a loan spell at Crystal Palace the previous year.

He burst onto the scene in October, scoring a hattrick in the Europa League against BATE Borisov and then added his first league goal of the campaign just three days later against Burnley.

From here he went from strength to strength, impressing on the left hand side of a midfield three and Loftus-Cheek scored in back to back league games in December.

He particularly impressed in the Europa League, where he went on to score Chelsea's only goal in a semi-final draw with Eintracht Frankfurt as he grew in confidence, linking up with Eden Hazard superbly.

The pair were on the same wavelength and combined for several goals that season, Loftus-Cheek gliding so effortlessly through the middle of the park.

However, the midfielder did not get to finish the impressive campaign due to an achilles injury in a charity match before the Europa League final.

However, he was still rewarded for his fine form that season as he was handed a new five-year contract.

The following season, in June 2020, Loftus-Cheek returned but looked off the pace under Frank Lampard. 2020/21 saw the midfielder head on loan to Fulham, where he was able to get some valuable minutes under his belt despite not setting the world alight.

That brings us to now, pre-season under Tuchel, a man who has previously spoken about Loftus-Cheek.

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

When asked about the 25-year-old earlier in the season, Tuchel said: "It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Complimentary words from the Chelsea boss hints towards a future at Chelsea for the 'Lewisham Beckham' but it is up to the midfielder to work hard and show his talent in training.

With Billy Gilmour heading out on loan, a space has opened up in Chelsea's midfield but it will be difficult to dislodge Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante who are the three preferred men.

However, none of Chelsea's current midfielders have the physical features of Loftus-Cheek. He stands at 6'2, much taller than anyone else in the current midfield.

Tuchel has previously mentioned having to play Marcos Alonso or Olivier Giroud ahead of Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner due to a height disadvantage. So could this feature work in favour of the midfielder in Tuchel's eyes?

The midfield also lack goals, with all nine of Jorginho's goals coming from the penalty spot whilst Kovacic is yet to score for the Blues and Kante isn't known for his goalscoring.

But, if he cannot break into the midfield, is there any chance that Loftus-Cheek could be used further up the pitch?

It seems like long ago when Antonio Conte was utilising the 25-year-old as a substitute striker for Diego Costa, but if Chelsea's pursuit of Erling Haaland falls short - could Loftus-Cheek be utilised as part of the front three?

During a loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2017/18 Loftus-Cheek was often played out wide, either on the right or the left. He showed the ability to play out here despite his size, his agility allowed him to drift past players and cut inside to get his shot away.

Or perhaps he could be used as the more central forward?

Kai Havertz is currently operating as a false nine, a role that could perhaps suit Loftus-Cheek. He has all the technical ability in the world, is agile and can dribble. He has also shown that he knows how to finish. Perhaps Conte's decision to train the midfielder in a more forward role could benefit Tuchel's team all these years later.

