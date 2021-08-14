Comment: Who Will Partner Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea's Front Three for the 2021/22 Season?

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea boasts an array of attacking talent capable of thriving in multiple positions and roles.

Quality young players combined with Europe’s elite, Chelsea’s selection this season will cause Tuchel a managerial headache as he looks to use his squad depth to his advantage in the Blues bid for their sixth Premier League title.

With pace, flair and goalscoring capabilities across the board, Chelsea are in good stead for the upcoming season with talent who possess the attributes ready to challenge holders Manchester City.

With Chelsea’s pursuit for a striker coming to an end after Thursday's capture of Romelu Lukaku it bodes the question as to who is best equipped to partner him in the front three?

It is integral for one member of the front three to connect the midfield and attack with supportive runs and passing contributions. In the 2020/21 campaign there was no man better equipped to do this than Mason Mount.

The Chelsea youth graduate dazzled last season and accumulated some awing data along the way. The 22-year-old created 87 chances in the Premier League last season and was paramount to Chelsea’s renaissance in the league under Thomas Tuchel from January onwards. Mounts ability to be efficient on the ball and to be progressive in his play allows his teammates to find space to attack into.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alongside Mount and Lukaku, I believe Chelsea should opt for either Timo Werner or Kai Havertz to partner the Belgian up front when Mount drops slightly deeper. I believe the attacking capabilities of the two Germans are frightening when you combine them with a world class attacker like Lukaku and could be deadly when facing opposition who leave space in behind.

Kai Havertz in particular possesses a unique style where his delicate first touch, ability to play with both feet and eye for goal makes him the perfect strike partner for Lukaku who can expect frequent chances up front for the Blues.

The former Chelsea record signing was starting to pick up form in the back end of the season where noticeable performances versus Crystal Palace and Fulham gained him a consistent role in the team in the lead up to our Champions League triumph.

On the other hand, when the Blues face top six opposition it would come as no surprise to me if Tuchel starts Timo Werner in the front three. The former Leipzig man possesses a frightening turn of pace and causes defences problems particularly against teams who press high and are susceptible to be countered in behind.

Werner, who's inconsistency in front of goal last season was highly scrutinised could be on the brink of exploding in form as he will look to be deployed next to Lukaku. The combination of Werner and a versatile target man is the approach Julian Nagelsmann took at Leipzig which saw the attacker net 28 goals in the Bundesliga during the 2019/20 campaign when partnered with Yussuf Poulsen.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The German, whose other technical attributes such as crossing and movement are widely underrated could even play in a three alongside Havertz and Lukaku should Chelsea move away from the current formation and play Mason Mount in a midfield role. Werner who assisted team-mates eight times last season in the league could build on this number and get into double figures for both goals and assists should he start consistently.

Throughout the season however, I believe Tuchel should not have a set front three if he wants to maximise the performance from this Chelsea squad. Due to the versatility of the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Blues head coach should rotate constantly and adapt on a game to game basis with the personnel who suit the system they come up against.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This approach was initially adopted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and ensures the club can compete in all competitions without risking injury and fatigue.

The Blues face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the season opener at Stamford Bridge. With Lukaku and Ziyech ruled out of the game already, it is an important opportunity for those who start to build momentum and prove to the manager that they have the quality to have a key role throughout the campaign.

