Comment: Why Champions League Can Give Romelu Lukaku Much Needed Opportunity to Show Chelsea Quality

Romelu Lukaku's start to life at Chelsea has been nothing short of a disaster, no matter who you credit his poor goalscoring form to.

The Belgian had so much promise on his return to Chelsea, coming back to Stamford Bridge labelled as one of the best goalscorers in the world but so far he has failed to live up to the hype.

This was epitomised with a hugely underwhelming and history making display of poor quality against Crystal Palace, registering just seven touches of the ball - the lowest since data has been collected in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

But one thing we have learnt this season is that no matter what, the 28-year-old will still be the first name on Thomas Tuchel's team sheet as he faces pressure to get the club record signing scoring despite joking that he's not sure how.

“What can I do? I don’t know. Now we have to deal with it. There is data out there and the data speaks a certain language," Tuchel told the press ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie.

"He was not involved in our game. It’s sometimes like this. With strikers, if they struggle with self confidence and to find the space and get involved against a good defensive side, it can be like this. It is not what we want, not what Romelu wants. It is not the time to laugh about him, to make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight and we will protect him because he is our player.”

Lukaku will no doubt lead the line against LOSC Lille for Chelsea on Tuesday night, whether he deserves to or not, and now is the perfect opportunity for him to show the Blues just why he was signed.

With games coming thick and fast, Chelsea realistically have three more opportunities to lift silverware: the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

To be fair to Lukaku, he more than played his part in the Club World Cup as Tuchel's men lifted the trophy, thanks to the Belgian scoring in both the semi-final and final.

Despite not being the most impressive aside from his goals, these are what he will be judged on and if he can make a habit of scoring when the Blues need him the most, then Lukaku could just become a crucial player in Chelsea's history.

That's why the upcoming fixture against Lille in the Champions League is the perfect opportunity for the forward to pick up some form and prove himself to the Blues.

Aside from Arsenal and Aston Villa, the majority of Premier League defences have had the better of Lukaku, doubling up on him as he failed to get involved.

We saw this again against Crystal Palace but it could be all so different just a few days later when Chelsea host Ligue 1 side Lille.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues' Premier League form declined during December and Lukaku has only netted five times in the competition this season, and now he should be looking to excel in other tournaments for Chelsea as the title is all but gone.

The French team are struggling themselves this season and sit 11th in Ligue 1, under a year after lifting the title.

Lille persist with a back two of Jose Fonte and Sven Botman, two defenders that Lukaku should be licking his lips at the prospect of facing off against.

We have seen the striker perform well in transition during his time at Inter Milan and briefly when being given the space at Chelsea this season, using his pace to great affect on occasion.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fonte, the 38-year-old Lille defender, should be no match for Lukaku in the speed department, with the Blues potentially looking to take advantage of his lack of pace, where Lukaku could come into his own.

On the other hand, Botman is a very clever defender but one that Lukaku should be able to bully, as he did with Pablo Mari of Arsenal previously.

The Belgian will have to pick his fights wisely but against a side who have conceded 35 goals in 25 league games this campaign, it is time for Lukaku to step up and show us just why he was brought in and what he can do before it is too late.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube