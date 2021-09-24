Comment: Why Chelsea Are in Much Better Shape Than Man City Ahead of Showdown

In a repeat of last season's UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea square up against Manchester City on Saturday, looking to emulate their result achieved over Pep Guardiola's side back in May, where the Blues walked off the pitch as comfortable 1-0 winners and with gold around their necks.

It wouldn't be the first time that Chelsea would seem to have the edge over Manchester City as Thomas Tuchel's side showed their dominance over the English champions in both the league and FA Cup last term.

With the two sides renewing their new-found rivalry again this weekend, many would argue that Chelsea head into the tie as favourites and that it is City who have something to prove again.

Since Tuchel's arrival, the Blues have been the benchmark for any side in England, possibly Europe as well.

Under the German’s tutelage, Chelsea have already won the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup, while the Blues have also been deemed as firm favourites for the league title this season.

Despite Tuchel's success in London, he is still fairly new to the league, with many teams, if not all, still figuring out how to play against his Blues, whereas with Manchester City, it seems that Guardiola may be found out by now, already dropping crucial points in winnable games this campaign.

Chelsea’s brand of football is not just easy on the eye, but has proven to be successful as the Blues set their sights on more silverware this season.

From goalkeeper to attack, to strength in depth, Chelsea seem to have no weakness at all, while Manchester City’s frailties in offense have caused a new type of concern to any Guardiola side, particularly City, where the Sky Blues made a name for themselves as one of Europe’s heavy-hitters with the amount of goals they score.

The goals have dried up, the tactics have become stale and its safe to say that Chelsea are the better team at the moment.

The Blues highlighted that as much as Romelu Lukaku has a job to do up front, they can still find the back of the net without him, smashing Tottenham 3-0 away from home last weekend.

That trip was one of many difficult tasks that Tuchel's side have been faced with this term as Chelsea have now played away at Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool, where they went unbeaten, claiming a total of seven points after drawing against the Reds in a game where Chelsea received a first-half red card.

As the Blues leapfrog Manchester City as the best team in England, it would also be fair to assess whether Tuchel is overtaking Guardiola as well.

From where Tuchel inherited Chelsea to where they are now, building a brand-new identity at the club, its safe to argue that his in England has been second to none.

Tuchel's in-game management is also the best in the league, which was highlighted when Chelsea had to switch things up after going a man down against Liverpool and then most recently against Tottenham, where the Blues were getting run over in midfield before the German's tactical change at half-time.

When Tuchel and Guardiola have faced each other in England, there has also only been one winner, with Tuchel's Chelsea winning all three ties against Manchester City fairly comfortably.

Guardiola seems to be out of ideas when up against Tuchel and a large part of that may be due to the pendulum swinging to the dark blue side of England.

This weekend, Chelsea should have very little difficulties brushing aside Manchester City, opening up the gap between themselves and the soon-to-be fallen champions.

