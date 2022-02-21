Comment: Why Chelsea Beating Lille Could Kickstart A Perfect Week for Blues

It's a big week for Chelsea, a potential season defining week for Thomas Tuchel's European and World Champions.

On Tuesday, a last-16 Champions League tie awaits for the Blues against LOSC Lille as they welcome the Ligue 1 champions to Stamford Bridge for the first leg.

Five days later and another trophy is up for grabs - the Carabao Cup. They travel across the capital to Wembley to face Liverpool in the hope of adding a third trophy to their cabinet this season.

Chelsea were welcomed with positive news on Monday as Mason Mount returned to team training at Cobham ahead of the cup final, with involvement in the squad for Lille a possibility, Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start," said Tuchel prior to team training on Monday. "Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

The week has started off positively, and a win against Lille could be crucial for the under pressure Blues. Tuchel isn't expecting top-level performances from his side, but wants his team to rediscover their rhythm.

"For us in the moment it is to keep on going and find our rhythm where we struggle a little bit, is no secret," said the Chelsea head coach.

If Chelsea are able to overcome their recent struggles with a convincing performance and win against Lille, it could be the beginning of a perfect week for the European and World Champions.

They are expected to welcome back Reece James for the cup final, with Mason Mount likely to be involved at Wembley. Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently nursing an Achilles injury but will be hoping to be fit for the Wembley showdown.

It could be a week of positives and they need all the confidence and positive energy to beat Liverpool to win their first Carabao Cup since 2015, when Jose Mourinho guided the Blues to glory.

One step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals, the return of two key stars - Mason Mount and Reece James - and a third trophy already this season and they are only at the end of February. It's got a nice ring to it, hasn't it?

But it's about getting the job done. Chelsea are far from being one step closer to the quarter-finals and Carabao Cup champions. They have to deliver when it matters, just like they have already this season.

It could be a season defining week for the right reasons come Sunday night, or a week that ends in extreme disappointment which will leave Tuchel needing to pick and lift his troops back up for more battles heading into the latter stages of the season.

All concerned will be hoping it's the former. It's down to Tuchel and co to focus and complete the job.

