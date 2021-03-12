Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel should stick with the 3-4-2-1 system next season

With Thomas Tuchel still yet to taste defeat in his opening eleven games as Chelsea head coach and quickly gaining the plaudits from supporters with his dominating brand of football, does he need to revert to a more familiar system next season or will he maintain the same back three system as Chelsea seek their first league title in four years.

"They played better than us, we are not at the same level. We cannot play an open game against this kind of team." - Carlo Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was open about the strengths of his former side after his teams crushing 2-0 defeat on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s variation of Antonio Conte’s popular 3-4-3 has reignited the Blues top four pursuit as defensive and midfield performances have been stifling opposition limiting them to little to no shots on target across the 90.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The three at the back arguably is the best option for Chelsea due to how well suited their players are to each position. In the case of the likes of Timo Werner, he has been given a new surge of confidence by playing slightly deeper with the support of another striker and attacking midfielder to give him chances in behind. Although the German forward has found the net just once since the arrival of Tuchel, it is clear he is starting to showcase his attributes on the pitch with his pace, attacking runs and pressing causing Liverpool a number of issues at Anfield last week.

The 3-4-2-1 allows the Blues to stifle teams on the ball and approach the game in a different manner to what was seen under Lampard and Sarri. Andreas Christensen who has been in terrific form has been instrumental to Chelsea’s grip on games and comfortable build up play.

Against Everton, the Dane accumulated a pass accuracy of 95% completing 94/99 passes and even provided a key pass to Marcos Alonso who was denied by Jordan Pickford one-on-one.

With players such as Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta being able to play at a higher standard in a back three as opposed to a back four, it must be thought that a change of shape would disrupt the form and confidence of the players built up over the last six weeks.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Former Dortmund coach Tuchel has seemed to emulate the pressing style of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp as his team looks to keenly hunt for the ball immediately after being dispossessed.

Chelsea’s Player of the Year so far, Mason Mount, has been in the form of his life under the German and has been instrumental to Chelsea’s retention of the ball despite playing in an attacking role. Chelsea this season are over turning the ball 30.9% of the time when Mount pressures the opposition.

The 22-year-old has also had 16.3 more touches per 90 this season compared to the last and this will only rise as we approach the latter stages of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Although Tuchel should look to be tactically flexible in order to adapt in games it is integral Chelsea should look to replicate this form next season and by doing so keeping the same formation.

The new refreshing approach of Chelsea’s new boss has put the Blues back into fourth and in the mix for Champions League qualification and he will be keen to be one step closer to achieving this goal with a win at Elland Road road on Saturday versus Leeds United.

