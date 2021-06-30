Comment: Why Chelsea Could Be in Line for a Frustrating Transfer Window

It’s hard to believe but over four weeks have already passed by since Thomas Tuchel was hoisting the Champions League above his head in Porto.

A first-half Kai Havertz goal ensured that Chelsea bested Manchester City to claim their second European trophy, and although it was just as enjoyable as the 2012 victory, it was also very different.

Back then Chelsea’s side were coming to the end of their Stamford Bridge careers. Salomon Kalou, Didier Drogba, Jose Bosingwa, Florent Malouda, Raul Meireles and Michael Essien were among the biggest names to leave only a couple of months after claiming club football’s biggest prize. The contrast this time around is that the current crop of squad are largely just getting started with the club, which might cause more issues this summer than is obvious from afar.

via Twitter: tino_livramento

There aren’t many positions Chelsea can really look to upgrade on in the current transfer window. Depending on whether Tuchel sticks with the 3-4-3 he has deployed since his appointment, or if he decides to be more adventurous and sacrifice a defensive player for a more attack-minded approach, Chelsea are pretty well stocked in most areas.

The back five consists of Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen for cover. Marcos Alonso may not stick around for a sixth season with the Blues, but assuming he does, there are worse back-ups out there than the Spaniard.

In terms of attacking players, a group of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech is hard to beat. Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are likely to leave this summer, and there may be one or two more casualties, but on the face of it, the only improvement to be made would be in the striker position.

In midfield, the combination of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho was a large reason for Chelsea’s success in Europe while Mateo Kovacic is a more than useful rotation player, considering his Player of the Year award in 2019/20. The latter two are often criticised, sometimes harshly, for their lack of creativity and goal contributions and there’s an argument that a Declan Rice thrown in ahead of them would make Chelsea a stronger team, but for now there’s not too many complaints that can be had after their respective end to the season.

Chelsea will see Billy Gilmour depart on loan, which opens up space for a midfield signing. Rice has been strongly linked but it’s hard to see Marina Granovskaia agreeing to pay £80 million on a defensive midfielder. West Ham have also shown zero intentions to sell their captain, and there’s nothing to suggest Rice will even push for a move which makes a transfer all the more unlikely. Aurélien Tchouaméni has been mooted as a potential alternative to Rice, and the Monaco midfielder would be cheaper than the former Chelsea academy member, but at 21 years old there are doubts over whether he is ready to contribute in the physically demanding Premier League on a weekly basis.

The departure of Gilmour should open up a slot in midfield for some reinforcements.

This is the first example where we can see how difficult it is going to be for the board to recruit players who improve the team. If Rice isn’t realistically available, and Tchouaméni (or any of the alternatives) aren't quite ready yet for the Premiership, then it’s difficult to see where upgrades can be had. Do Chelsea involve themselves in the speculative Yves Bissouma sweepstakes and spend £40-50 million on the Brighton midfielder? The bigger question is, is that a sideways move which doesn’t improve the potential of the side?

This is where the summer could become quite frustrating for the club. Chelsea’s Champions League victory, and general form since Tuchel’s hiring, shows a team that is full of potential and players ready to take the next step. However, there are still a couple of flaws within the side before they can realistically challenge for the Premier League. Fixing those flaws are going to be a lot easier said than done.

Sipa USA

As seen above, trying to upgrade the current crop of midfielders and bring in a player who turns the team into potential league champions is not going to be a simple task. This gets even more obvious when looking at recruitment efforts relating to the striker position. Erling Haaland is clearly the number one priority this year, as reported by multiple sources. Despite the rampant talk, it’s just as likely that Chelsea will be unable to close the deal for a player already considered among the world’s best despite being only 20-years-old. Agent fees, convincing Borussia Dortmund to sell the player, the wages and transfer funds it would take to pull this off are just a few reasons why Haaland might not end up at Stamford Bridge.

While that would be a disappointment considering how exciting it would be to have a player of his ilk line up for Chelsea, the main issue is there are very few alternatives. Romelu Lukaku looks happier than he ever has in his career as he intends to stay at cash-strapped Inter Milan, and while their poor financial situation gives hope a deal could be reached, it’s unlikely at this stage. Daniel Levy would rather sell Tottenham than sell Harry Kane to Chelsea so that has always been a non-starter. Once the big names are out of the picture, it’s hard to see who Chelsea can turn to provide a viable improvement in this area of the field.

Tuchel is believed to be eyeing up a striker this summer. Sipa USA

Trying Kai Havertz as a false-nine for the full season could be an option, considering his late-season success and performance in Euro 2020 in this role. However, that would mean bringing in an extra attacking midfielder to create for the German international, and even those options are looking slim. Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United bound for over a year, while Jack Grealish looks close to a move to Manchester City if recent reports are true. Once again, that leaves the board in the unenvious position of trying to identify a player that can truly improve the team.

The sky truly is the limit for this Chelsea side. The league form since January showed this team’s potential, and the Champions League glory in Porto just cemented it. However, the Premier League is a competitive league like no other, and for four years in a row Chelsea have found themselves needing a result in the last weeks of the season to ensure a top four finish.

There’s no doubt the club recognise the opportunity in front of them to capitalise on the potential of this squad. However, the challenge now becomes about recruiting Europe’s best players to enhance that potential, at a time when there are very few available.

