Comment: Why Chelsea Could Beat Manchester United to Camavinga Signing

The French wonderkid is attracting attention from across Europe.

Chelsea have recently been linked with impressive 18-year-old French midfielder Edouardo Camavinga from Rennes.

The youngster has a year remaining on his contract in France and could be set for a move away from the Ligue 1 team, attracting interest from Manchester United.

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea are in talks with the youngster's agent Jonathan Barnett and there are several reasons to suggest that the Blues could have the edge over their rivals when negotiating for the player.

Camavinga is Rennes' youngest ever player, making his debut at 16 years old and 4 months Photo by Patrick Aventurier/Abaca/Sipa USA

Speculation regarding a potential transfer to Chelsea began earlier in the Champions League campaign as Kurt Zouma had a lengthy conversation with the youngster on the pitch following Chelsea's matchup against Rennes.

According to reports, Zouma offered the player some advice: "Sometimes you have to swing when you’re behind, we do it sometimes,"

"When there is pressure, you lose the ball and a goal. Every time it’s like this! It happened against PSG too." he said.

Zouma offered the Chelsea-linked player some advice following the UCL group stage game Photo by RMC Sport

Why Chelsea Could Have the Edge

Chelsea's Strong Relationship With Rennes

Firstly, comes the clubs. Rennes and Chelsea have a very strong relationship following the deal to bring Edouard Mendy to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Chelsea Technical Director Petr Cech holds particular importance when it comes to his former club Rennes, with the Chelsea legend leading the push for Mendy last summer - a deal that paid off as the Blues lifted the Champions League with the goalkeeper impressing.

A deal was completed swiftly last summer for the Senegal international but this was not the only time that Chelsea and Rennes have done business.

Could Camavinga have seen the success that Mendy has had and be tempted to make the same switch?

Mendy was vital as Chelsea won the Champions League in his first season with the club Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As previously mentioned, Cech signed from the French outfit back in 2004, a deal that worked well for both parties.

Chelsea also still employ Christophe Lollichon, a former Rennes man, who joined with Cech back in 2004. Lollichon played a huge role behind the scenes in the signing of Mendy.

More recently in 2015, Chelsea sent highly rated youngster Jeremie Boga on loan to the French club, rejecting bids from Rennes' divisional rivals to send the winger to the club.

Chelsea's strong relationship with Rennes could see both the Blues and the French club profit.

Camavinga only has a year left on his current deal and perhaps Chelsea would be willing to sign the midfielder this summer and send him back on loan to his current employers, much like was done with Christian Pulisic amongst others.

This would allow the player to have his transfer wrapped up this summer whilst the club wouldn't have to worry about losing him on a free next season, and Chelsea would benefit as the 18-year-old continues to gain experience as a crucial part of the French team.

The Role of Jonathan Barnett

Despite being a Tottenham fan it is always business over personal affairs as was seen when the agent secured Gareth Bale a mega-move away from White Hart Lane in 2013.

Barnett has history with Chelsea too as the agent played a huge role in bringing legendary Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole to the club in 2006.

The agent was a crucial stakeholder in the move, arranging secret meetings between Arsenal player Cole and Chelsea as the left-back moved to Stamford Bridge.

The left-back ditched Arsenal for Chelsea under Barnett's guidance Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Barnett was fined for his part in setting up the meetings along with the player and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. According to The Guardian, an independent FA disciplinary commission found that he was a 'prime mover' in the setting up of the meeting, and therefore had breached Premier League rule K5 regarding illegal approaches. They also found him guilty of failing to respect the rights of a third party, namely Arsenal.

However, this did not seem to affect the relationship between Barnett and Chelsea as the agent was willing to bend the rule book to ensure that his client moved to Stamford Bridge.

Cole's agent suggested that the left-back's move to Chelsea was the best thing that could've happened as in 2015 he said: "It was probably the best thing that ever happened to Ashley Cole. Arsenal won nothing, he won everything and financially he was much better off. My job as an agent was done."

Ashley Cole won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 Photo by Adam Davy

Barnett's fine and ban from football for 18 months did not affect the agent's relationship with the Blues as Barnett was complimentary of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich as recently as February 2021, stating that the Russian was 'the best thing' to happen to the Premier League.

“Abramovich was the best thing to ever happen to the Premier League, it’s now the best league in the world and yet it’s a terrible trait in England that we build things up to knock them down.” Barnett confessed.

“Abramovich has done a great job. When he came in, Chelsea were going broke, the league was struggling, he put money into Chelsea, gave money to other clubs and transformed the game and you could have the same in the Championship but for these rules."

The agent also represents Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is set to be given a chance in pre-season.

With such a strong relationship with Chelsea and high praise for the Russian owner, could Barnett be looking to do business with the Blues once again?

Thomas Tuchel's Admiration

Chelsea boss Tuchel spent two and a half years managing French giants Paris Saint-Germain, managing the club in the season that Camavinga made his professional debut.

The midfielder was catching attention from across the globe, becoming a started for Rennes at the age of 16.

August 2019 saw Camavinga claim the man of the match award, providing an assist as Rennes came out 2-1 victors over Tuchel's PSG.

Tuchel had interest in Camavinga during his time at PSG Photo by Abaca/Sipa USA

Speaking in 2020 when Tuchel's former side were linked with Camavinga, the manager confirmed his interest.

He said: "Would I like to have him on my team? Yes, of course. But I can't talk about other players, who are not from my team.

"He's one of the best players in Ligue 1. He's a great player, very strong, with a great future. I'm not going to say not to recruit him."

So, could Tuchel renew his interest in the youngster?

His Role at Chelsea

With Billy Gilmour moving to Norwich City on loan for the season, a space has opened up in Chelsea's midfield.

It is clear from the 18-year-old's performances at Rennes that he would fit into any team in world football and could slot into this spot if Chelsea decide against sending him out on loan.

Tuchel admires players who can move the ball quickly, as we have seen with the way his dynamic Chelsea team play and this is what the Frenchman would bring to London.

Camavinga replaced Kante in his France debut and could team up at Chelsea Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Brilliant close control and dynamism are two of Camavinga's standout skills, seemingly the perfect fit to learn under Tuchel whilst also training everyday alongside world-class midfielders Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante.

Camavinga's Idols...

Chelsea have several French players in the current international squad, with Kante in particular standing out.

Camavinga made his debut for France, replacing Kante in a 4-2 Nations League win in 2020.

If Camavinga wanted to learn from anyone, why not the world-class French midfielder at both club and country level?

Camavinga has played with Chelsea players, including Giroud at international level Photo via Twitter: SquawkaNews

The Blues have a history of French success with Olivier Giroud and Zouma joining the Blues to win a handful of trophies most recently, whilst Loic Remy won a Premier League title with Chelsea previously. Florent Malouda bagged himself a Champions League trophy during his time in London as Marscel Desailly became one of the great defenders whilst at Chelsea too.

Chelsea also employed French great Claude Makelele, who was so good at the Blues that he had a role named after him. Surely seeing the history of French greats at Chelsea has to be tempting for any youngster coming out of France.

Current France manager Didier Deschamps is also a former Chelsea player, appearing 27 times for the London club. Could he have a word with Camavinga if Chelsea were an option?

Former Blue Makelele was a France great Photo by Gouhier-Hahn-Orban/Abaca Press/KRT

Former Rennes goalkeeper Cech will also be heavily involved in the transfer if it were to happen, could the club legend convince the youngster to swap France for west London?

With all these factors taken into account, including Chelsea manager Tuchel's admiration for the youngster - who he witnessed grow during his time in France, why would Camavinga choose to go anywhere else?

