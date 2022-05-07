If he decides to depart, he will bow out on top rather than pushed out the back door as previous managers wished.

The future of Marcos Alonso has been up for debate after recent rumours heavily linking him with a Chelsea exit as Barcelona wait in the wings for the Spaniard.

Alonso has won every trophy there is to win at Chelsea minus the Carabao Cup, missing out on the chance to do so despite an impressive performance in the Blues' penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool back in February.

However, it looks like his six year spell at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end as Barcelona circle for his services.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With Alonso's contract set to expire in 2024, it is time for Chelsea to make a decision on his future.

Of course, this cannot be done until new owners are in place but with Todd Boehly's consortium set to take over in the coming days, the decision on Alonso's future could be made.

The Spaniard has previously admitted that he dreams of playing in La Liga, as he said: "I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me."

It may be time to grant Alonso his dream as he potentially comes towards the end of his Chelsea career.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Recent reports have stated that Emerson Palmieri is set to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell in Ligue 1 with Lyon, meaning that if Alonso departs the Blues have a ready-made replacement returning to the club.

Furthermore, Alonso's contract situation means that he could leave in two years for free, something that Chelsea will be afraid of after Antonio Rudiger's imminent departure.

Cashing in on Alonso now would allow the Blues to take advantage of his good form and demand a relatively good fee for the Spaniard from interested parties.

However, there are also several disadvantages of letting Alonso leave the club this summer.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

With Ben Chilwell returning from injury, he will not be in the best shape at the start of the season and whilst Emerson's return could be a short-term fix, the Italian will not be up to the speed of the Premier League, having spent a year in France.

Alonso has this experience and has featured heavily since Chilwell's injury, proving he can still do it at the top level.

Furthermore, Chelsea are set to lose Rudiger already this season with Cesar Azpilicueta also possibly departing. Thiago Silva has signed a year extension but could depart next summer along with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, whose contracts both expire in 2023.

This would leave the Blues with next to no experience if all players departed, and having an experienced head like Alonso could prove key to Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester City have Fernandinho, Liverpool have James Milner and Jordan Henderson who have spent years at the club and this could perhaps be a role that Alonso morphs into, as a model for those coming through.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Whatever the decision Chelsea and Alonso come to, it is clear that this must be made at the end of the season with Barcelona heavily interested.

The Blues are likely to get the biggest fee for the defender this summer, with Emerson ready to take his role in the squad, so Tuchel and his defender have a decision to make on his future.

If Alonso decides to depart, he will bow out Chelsea having played his part in a hugely successful period at the club, one of the players that transformed the way the Blues have played in recent times due to his reliability in the wing-back role but also out-lasted several managers to ensure that he will exit on his own terms, out the front door at Stamford Bridge rather than being pushed out the back.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube